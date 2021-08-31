Princess Diana remembered on 24th anniversary of her death

Twenty-four years have passed since Diana, Princess of Wales died in a Paris car crash.

The princess – the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex’s late mother – was just 36 years old was she was killed on August 31 1997.

Nearly a quarter of a century on from Diana’s shock death, a statue commissioned by her sons William and Harry was unveiled last month.

Well-wishers are able to view the statue at Kensington Palace in London on Tuesday after special arrangements were made to allow visitors access for the anniversary. Due to the pandemic, the area is only usually accessible to the public from Wednesdays to Sundays.

William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are understood to be commemorating the anniversary privately.

Devoted fans of Diana usually make a pilgrimage to leave flowers and messages at the ornate Golden Gates of her former London home each year.

William and Harry visiting tributes at the Golden Gates in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Nicknamed the People’s Princess for her caring, open approach, Diana was known for her devotion to William and Harry, the breakdown of her marriage to Charles, the Prince of Wales, her personal struggles, and her humanitarian charity work.

This year saw the BBC write to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding Diana’s famous Panorama interview in 1995.

The princess’ brother Earl Spencer said he “draws a line” between the bombshell television appearance and her death two years later.

An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive and that he faked bank statements.

Diana during her Panorama interview with Martin Bashir (BBC/PA)

The programme, in which Diana said there were “three of us” in her marriage and questioned Charles’ suitability as king, prompted the queen to urge the couple to divorce.

William condemned the BBC in a statement saying the interview had fuelled his mother’s “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life and damaged her relationship with his father.

Harry also hit out at the corporation, saying: “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

Diana and Dodi Fayed were killed when their Mercedes crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris as they were being pursued by the paparazzi.

The statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

William was 15 years old and Harry was 12 at the time, and the brothers faced the harrowing task of walking through the streets of central London behind Diana’s funeral cortege in front of crowds of mourners.

The day of Diana’s funeral (Adam Butler/PA)

Harry is set to publish his memoirs in 2022 – which will also be the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death and the queen’s platinum jubilee - vowing to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

A new film starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Spencer, is also due to premiere on September 3.