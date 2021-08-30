'I am so proud of you': Vicky Phelan posts heartfelt birthday message to daughter

From her base in Maryland, where she is deciding whether or not to begin a new course of treatment options, Vicky Phelan posted a heartfelt birthday message to her daughter Amelia

"Today, August 30, 2021 marks the 16th birthday of my firstborn, my daughter, Amelia," Phelan posted on her Instagram page on Monday. "She won't actually be 16 until 17.50 today so I'm a little early with the post but hey who's counting the hours!"

Vicky shared a montage of her favourite photos of Amelia and herself and some from a family celebration at home over the weekend.

Sharing her heartbreak at missing a milestone, the activist was glad that her parents, sister and nephew were able to celebrate with Amelia, thanking Alana Frattaroli for a stunning birthday cake.

She went on to share that she does not intend to miss another birthday at home.

"Like with Darragh's birthday in February, this is the first of Amelia's birthdays that I have not been at home for. It hurts I won't miss another birthday because of treatment. That is something that I am no longer willing to sacrifice. These moments and occasions are too precious."

On Saturday, Phelan described herself as an “emotional basket case” as she agonises over whether to begin a new clinical trial in the United States - but her gut is telling her no.

In a social media update, the CervicalCheck campaigner shared the news that recent scan results had proven more positive than expected.

"I had no new tumours and only one small increase in one of my existing tumours,” she said.

In the video, Vicky explained that a tumour mass of five growths is "circling" her aorta at the back of her abdomen and it has been "steadily increasing" since she arrived in the US.

The good news is that her cancer is slow-growing and she doesn’t have any new tumours, giving her time to decide what to do next.

She will continue weighing up her options, investigating a number of treatment options, but has promised to update her followers on her progress as soon as she has made a decision.

Today, her message was simple devotion, to a daughter who is loved so very much.

"So, Amelia, I wish you the happiest of 16th birthdays. You can fleece me for whatever you want when I come home. I love you more than I thought it was possible to love another human being I am so proud of you and the woman you are becoming."