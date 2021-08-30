Is your furry friend the 2021 Puppy of the Year?

While it's a demonstrable fact that all doggies are beautiful, the search is now on for pet retailers Petmania's Puppy of the Year, 2021 - a chance for you and your young four-legged friend to avail of big prizes, and take over the mantle from last year's winner, Greengrass Lurcher pup Cloud.

There's over €1,500 of prizes for the winner, including a complimentary 12-month care plan at their local Petmania, as well as a year's supply of food from partners BETA.