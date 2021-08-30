Is your furry friend the 2021 Puppy of the Year?

While it's a demonstrable fact that all doggies are beautiful, the search is now on for pet retailers Petmania's Puppy of the Year, 2021 - a chance for you and your young four-legged friend to avail of big prizes, and take over the mantle from last year's winner, Greengrass Lurcher pup Cloud.
There's over €1,500 of prizes for the winner, including a complimentary 12-month care plan at their local Petmania, as well as a year's supply of food from partners BETA.
The biggest little dog will also become a model - starring in their own professional photoshoot and acting as the face of the company in the next year, while they and their humans will be off to Cashel House in Connemara for a dog-friendly weekend stay, plus one night's breakfast and dinner.
During the first round, Petmania will identify five regulars at each of its stores, and individual shops will pick a fave of their own, and each of these will get a rosette and a gift.
During round two, the chain will again call on the public to vote, and the puppy with the most votes will be named Puppy of the Year for their region, going forward to the grand final, with the winner announced via the stores' social media channels at the end of October.
- To enter the contest - go here.