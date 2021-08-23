Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

The former hospitality worker joined the Channel 4 programme in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.
Gogglebox favourites Mary Cook and Marina Wingrove (Channel 4/PA)

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 11:05
Tom Horton, PA

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died in hospital aged 92, it has been announced.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which makes the programme, on behalf of Cook’s family.

The statement said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Cook and Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

The pair “became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments”, the statement added.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.

According to their website, Mary said: “I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back.

“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic; however, they returned in May’s series finale of the programme.

