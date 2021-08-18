Madonna celebrates turning 63 with rare family trip 

Madonna celebrated her birthday this week and, in true fashion, the star celebrated turning 63 in exotic style.

Posting a series of photos on her Instagram page, the singer hinted at the party’s glamorous theme: “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire”.

Along with snaps of her lavish outfits, the mum of six also shared pictures of her children, who have rarely been featured in the same photograph since the eldest, Lourdes (24) and Rocco (21), moved out of home.

Madonna with her children Lourdes, Rocco, David Banda, Estere, Stella, and Mercy James. Picture: Madonna via Instagram.

The family jetted off to Italy for the celebrations, along with Madonna’s boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

A video posted on the singer’s Instagram account yesterday showed some of the other activities the family has been up to since arriving, with phone footage of all of the kids, Lourdes, Rocco, David Banda (15), Mercy James (15), and Estere and Stella Ciccone (8), enjoying the trip.

The birthday posts have been liked over one million times, with fellow celebs leaving comments wishing Madonna a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!!" penned Donatella Versace.

Madonna's birthday party had a Byzantine Empire theme. Picture: Madonna via Instagram.

Madonna told fans that her birthday wish was for people to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi, where her adopted children, David Banda, Mercy James, and Estere and Stella, are originally from.

The birthday celebrations come alongside an announcement that Warner Music Group will now be responsible for Madonna’s entire recorded music catalogue.

A new documentary, Madame X, based on the singer's most recent tour is also set to premiere in October.