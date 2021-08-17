Mariah Carey's new drink range is a nod to her Cork heritage 

Celebs love a good drink collab and from George Clooney’s successful Casamigos tequila line to Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin, many of them do quite well on the market.

The latest A-lister adding an alcoholic beverage line to her repertoire? Mariah Carey, of course.

The legendary singer’s choice of drink is an interesting one, however, and it has a very Irish twist.

Introducing 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 🦋 Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!! 🍸🍸@goblackirish pic.twitter.com/35227PPJkm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2021

Carey announced the release of Black Irish yesterday, a “rich” Baileys like cream liqueur with “aromas of freshly roasted coffee, milk chocolate, and warm spices".

"Introducing Black Irish. Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration," she wrote online for fans.

The liqueur has already hit shelves in the US, with three luxurious flavours available: original, white chocolate and salted caramel.

The drink is actually a nod to the singer’s heritage - which traces its roots back to Cork.

Carey’s maternal grandparents hailed from the rebel county, emigrating to the US where Carey’s mother, opera singer Patricia Hickey, was born.

"She's so Irish, she loves Ireland, she's like, yay, Ireland! Waving the flag and singing When Irish Eyes Are Smiling," Carey has previously said of her mum.

Each bottle of Black Irish ($29.99) is 750ml in size and adorned with Carey’s signature, initials, and signature butterfly symbols.

Here's hoping we can toast Black Irish here soon.