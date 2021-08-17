Mariah Carey's new drink range is a nod to her Cork heritage 

Black Irish, a rich cream liqueur, has already hit shelves in the US
Mariah Carey's new drink range is a nod to her Cork heritage 

Mariah Carey just launched her new Black Irish liqueurvia Twitter.

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 09:00
Martha Brennan

Celebs love a good drink collab and from George Clooney’s successful Casamigos tequila line to Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin, many of them do quite well on the market.

The latest A-lister adding an alcoholic beverage line to her repertoire? Mariah Carey, of course.

The legendary singer’s choice of drink is an interesting one, however, and it has a very Irish twist.

Carey announced the release of Black Irish yesterday, a “rich” Baileys like cream liqueur with “aromas of freshly roasted coffee, milk chocolate, and warm spices".

"Introducing Black Irish. Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration," she wrote online for fans.

The liqueur has already hit shelves in the US, with three luxurious flavours available: original, white chocolate and salted caramel.

The drink is actually a nod to the singer’s heritage - which traces its roots back to Cork.

Carey’s maternal grandparents hailed from the rebel county, emigrating to the US where Carey’s mother, opera singer Patricia Hickey, was born.

"She's so Irish, she loves Ireland, she's like, yay, Ireland! Waving the flag and singing When Irish Eyes Are Smiling," Carey has previously said of her mum.

Each bottle of Black Irish ($29.99) is 750ml in size and adorned with Carey’s signature, initials, and signature butterfly symbols.

Here's hoping we can toast Black Irish here soon.

Read More

How to recreate Clodagh McKenna’s intimate garden wedding style

More in this section

How to recreate Clodagh McKenna’s intimate garden wedding style How to recreate Clodagh McKenna’s intimate garden wedding style
Otterly brilliant: sand-artist Seán Corcoran to make new work at Youghal beach Otterly brilliant: sand-artist Seán Corcoran to make new work at Youghal beach
LYNSEY BENNETT Lynsey Bennett fears upcoming scan results may leave her with no further cancer treatment
#mariahcarey
British Summer Time festival - London

Bob Dylan accused of molesting 12-year-old girl in 1965

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices