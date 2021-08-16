Otterly brilliant: sand-artist Seán Corcoran to make new work at Youghal beach

While it looks set to be a busy weekend for beaches in and around Cork, those of us heading for Youghal beach Sunday morning might want to keep an eye out for sand-artist Seán Corcoran, who makes images by hand by raking them into beaches around Munster.

Cork Nature Network are bringing him to Youghal Beach to make create a life-size image of an otter in the sand, to create awareness of the Cork Otter Project and plans to create a Youghal Otter Trail, highlighting local otter habitats.