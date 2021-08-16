Otterly brilliant: sand-artist Seán Corcoran to make new work at Youghal beach

While it looks set to be a busy weekend for beaches in and around Cork, those of us heading for Youghal beach Sunday morning might want to keep an eye out for sand-artist Seán Corcoran, who makes images by hand by raking them into beaches around Munster.
Cork Nature Network are bringing him to Youghal Beach to make create a life-size image of an otter in the sand, to create awareness of the Cork Otter Project and plans to create a Youghal Otter Trail, highlighting local otter habitats.
"I’m delighted to be putting a spotlight on the great work being carried out by Cork Nature Network," Corcoran says.
"Join me on the day to find out more about what CNN is doing to protect otter habitats in the urban environment.’’
The Cork Otter Project began in 2015, when a survey was undertaken on the River Bride in Cork City, and works to raise awareness of the natural habitats of otters around the city and county as planned flood-prevention measures risk their compromise and elimination.
Cork Nature Network are currently undertaking a survey in Cork Harbour to map the presence of otters, and to develop resources to inform citizens of their protection.
- The free event happens by the Cork County Council building, next to Market Square in Youghal, from 9.30am until 12.30pm.