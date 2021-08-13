Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies aged 68
Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 20:44
Kristin M Hall, Associated Press

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like Love At The Five And Dime celebrated the South, has died at the age of 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Nanci Griffith and John Prine perform at the Americana Music Association awards in Nashville (Josh Anderson/AP)

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

She was also known for her recording of From A Distance, which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune.

That cover appeared on her first major label release, Lone Star State Of Mind in 1987.

