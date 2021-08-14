Clelia Murphy: 'There was nothing I wanted to study other than drama'

I grew up in Castleknock right beside the Phoenix Park, so it was like having a huge back garden to play in. When I was a little thing cows used to graze there. I used to say “moo” to them whenever I would cycle past until one day one of them was offended by whatever I said and charged at me full tilt. I had to cycle as fast as my little legs could. My little blue bird bike and I barely escaped. In 1979, I was also literally the only child in Castleknock that wasn’t allowed to go to the pope’s visit. My mother was having none of it.