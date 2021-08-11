They found their lobster! Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer rumoured to be dating 

Forget Bennifer Mark Two, if Ross and Rachel are together in real life, then JLo and Ben Affleck are no longer of concern to us.

Closer Magazine is reporting that the couple has found true love over the last number of months.

According to the magazine, a source says

"They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Eagle-eyed fans are already pointing out that the cast alluded to the love match during Friends The Reunion back in June when they talked about the fact that Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) actually had strong romantic feelings for one another throughout season 1.

While they said they never crossed the line while filming the show, it appears that the duo has fallen for each other, twenty-five years later.

Of course, fans have gone wild for the news and we have to agree

Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed😢😢 i hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I — katie wardil (@KatieWardil) August 10, 2021