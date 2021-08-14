Wedding of the Week: India and Cathal 'inseparable' since college

They've been inseparable the day they met eight years ago and wedding bells rang out this summer for Cork city-based India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly.

India, from Ballinascarthy, and Cathal, from Ballinlough, were married in Holy Trinity Church, Rathclaren, Kilbrittain, County Cork, by Reverend Anne Skuse and held their wedding reception in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.

Next stop was India’s grandfather Alwyn Williams’ house for a photoshoot led by their wedding photographer Dermot Sullivan.

“Cathal and I went to my grandfather’s house in Harbour View, and had photos taken in his fabulous garden that has a view of Courtmacsherry Bay,” said the bride.

India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly met as college students.

Alwyn toasted to their future together with India’s parents, Meriel Williams and Clive Salter, and Cathal’s parents, Catherine and Pat Daly. “Having my grandfather there was something I am so grateful for. My nana passed away in 2017 and it weighed heavy that she would not be there, but having Grandpa there was very special to me,” said the bride.

India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly with their wedding party.

India’s sisters, Jordan Williams-Salter and Savannah Williams-Salter, were by her side as her bridesmaids while Cathal’s two childhood friends, Padraig O’Connell and Cian McWhinney, were his groomsmen.

India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly with the groom's family, including his parents Catherine and Pat Daly.

The couple’s paths first crossed eight years ago when they were college students in Cork city. “We met in 2013 on a night out Cork when our groomsman Padraig introduced us. We were best friends for a year and have been inseparable ever since we met,” said India.

The couple bought a house in Frankfield in August 2019 after years of renting accommodation together, and four months later, while celebrating their first Christmas in the home they bought together, Cathal proposed. “We got engaged on December 30, 2019, by the Christmas tree in our front room,” said India.

India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly with Allwyn Williams, Jordan and Savannah Williams-Salter, Meriel Williams and Clive Salter.

“Originally we wanted a small wedding of about 60 people. We always knew we wanted an outdoor drinks reception that felt like a relaxed garden party. When we visited the Fernhill, we saw they could cater for that vision.”

The mercury hit 23C on their June wedding day, with clear skies.

“It was so relaxed from start to finished. From the minute we found out we would only have 25 at our wedding we embraced it, and felt blessed that we would have a wedding with our families and best friends,” said India.

India Williams-Salter with Allwyn Williams.

“So many people had to cancel their weddings or would have to face into wedding missing people they had lost through the pandemic. We were so excited for an intimate wedding like we had always hoped for, just slightly smaller than we had originally planned.”

India found the perfect wedding dress at Brides of Eire, Clonakilty, and Lisa Kerr did the bridal makeup while Kate O’Toole of The Hair Toole was the hairstylist.

India Williams-Salter with her parents Meriel Williams and Clive Salter.

The groom and his party were dapper in suits bought in Suits, Frankfield. The floral arrangements were picture-perfect thanks to the Flower Basket, Clonakilty, and wedfilm.ie looked after the videography.

India Williams-Salter with her sisters Jordan and Savanna Williams-Salter.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry and then travelled around Dublin, Galway and Kerry.

India is a qualified Montessori teacher and currently works as a home school tutor for children with autism and Cathal works in IT for Permanent TSB.

India Williams-Salter and Cathal Daly.

