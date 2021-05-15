Wedding of the Week: Clifftop proposal leads to wedding bells

They enjoyed a clifftop proposal and their wedding was a high point of the past 12 months for County Waterford couple Katie Murphy and Kieran Harty.

Katie, from Glenmore, Dungarvan, and Kieran, from Ballinacourty, Dungarvan, were married in late December in Glendine Church by Father Shane O’Neill and later celebrated in the Park Hotel, Dungarvan.

“It was a special day for us and despite the Covid restrictions being relaxed on that day we followed the guidelines and we all remained safe and well which was a huge relief for us. The day gave us a piece of normality and something to occupy the mind while we all remained cautious,” said Kieran.

Katie and Kieran first met while working in Lawlor’s Hotel in Dungarvan in 2010. They got engaged eight years later, in May 2018, when Kieran organised a surprise proposal on Ardmore Cliff.

The Fennell Sisters serenaded them and husband-and-wife team, Laura and Benny Benson of Laura and Benny Photography, were there to capture the moment on camera.

The award-winning Cobh-based photographers returned for their big day, and along with Story Begins videography, organised photoshoots outside the church, on Abbeyside boardwalk, and at the reception venue.

“We originally had planned a medium-sized wedding in June 2020 we then pushed our wedding forward by 12 months but we then felt that there was no little point in waiting and possibly having to push our wedding forward again by maybe another 12 months so we brought our wedding back to late December,” said Kieran.

“We found it very difficult to bring our numbers back to 25. We were so upset not to have all of our friends, family, and aunts and uncles.

“But we kept our wedding small at 25 and we had an amazing day at The Park Hotel, Dungarvan. Eoin Jacob was amazing to us and our guests and was definitely the right choice for us.”

Toasting to the bride and groom’s future together were Katie’s parents, Bridie and James Murphy, and Kieran’s mother and father, Geraldine and John Harty.

Katie’s sisters, Michelle Murphy and Fiona O'Donnell-Fleming, were her bridesmaids while Kieran’s brothers, James Harty and Conor Harty, were by his side as groomsmen.

The newlyweds paid tribute to all their suppliers. “We feel that despite Covid-19 and restrictions our guests and our limited suppliers did their utmost to make our day special and we are ever so grateful for all of the cards, gifts, and well-wishes from far and near — they have meant a huge amount to us,” said the groom.

The bride found her dream wedding dress at My Dress Bridal Wear in Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, and sourced the bridesmaids’ dresses in The Princess Rooms in Cobh.

Katie's friend and guest, Nathalie Ní Raghallaigh Tóibín, was her makeup artist and the bridal hairstyling was by Susan McGrath, Medusa Hair. Kieran looked dapper in a suit from Noel Devereux, Dungarvan.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Hayfield Manor, Cork.

Katie is a post-primary teacher in Gael Choláiste Port Láirge teaching English and Gaeilge and Kieran is employed with East Cork Crane Hire.

The couple supplied sanitiser to each guest which was purchased from Ballyvolane Spirits and the vintage ware and seating were supplied by Betcon Cater Hire, Cork

