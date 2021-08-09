Free Luas: Irish Twitter's top moments

The Free the Luas campaign is just the latest gem Irish Twitter has created - here are the other top viral moments of the summer so far
Free Luas: Irish Twitter's top moments

Luas workers have been dealing with the run of it since Irish Twitter exploded last weekend. Photograph: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 13:57
Martha Brennan

Unlike some of our caricaturists make out, we know it’s not all roses and shamrocks here in Ireland, but if there is anything that unites us, it’s our shared sense of humour and everlasting search of the craic - and there is no better place to find that than on Irish Twitter.

The social media platform exploded over the weekend with a new notion created by journalist Carl Kinsella - that the Luas should be, and apparently is, a free service.

Anyone who has leaped onto the public transport system in a moment of desperation and been faced with a hefty fine will know that this is utterly false, but once Kinsella started the idea, Irish Twitter ran with it.

“A long-term goal of mine has been to lead a disinformation campaign which claims that the Luas is free until enough people believe it that they have no choice but to give in and make the Luas is free,” Kinsella tweeted last Thursday. “So if anyone ever asks you, remember: the Luas is free.” 

Since then, thousands have hopped on the bandwagon, creating memes, posters, and even updating the Luas’ Wikipedia page.

Here are a few of Irish Twitter's other best moments this summer.

Uncle Joey 

Last weekend's viral moment is reminiscent of another recent Twitter trend, that of Mattie Bawn, the official uncle of Ireland.

 

Following his appearance on Friends: The Reunion Matt LeBlanc unwillingly became Ireland’s official uncle, being claimed by the likes of Nicola Coughlan and having his picture photoshopped into snaps of trad sessions and pub gatherings.

Tweets referring to the actor as the ‘uncle you have to sit next to at Christmas’ or the ‘club man who is a good shout for All Ireland Tickets’ exploded - and LeBlanc will be Irish Twitter’s sweetheart forevermore.

The heatwave

Last month's heatwave was also the subject of countless tweets, with many golden comedic moments shining as bright as the sun while temperatures soared.

Love Island

To top it off, Love Island was really getting started around the same time.

Cork wins gold 

Cork Twitter had its own moment last month following a rebel win at the 2020 Olympics.

The second that Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy rowed over the finish line in Tokyo, the medal leaderboard had a new addition. It was not gold for Ireland, it was gold for Cork.

Many Twitter users sarcastically warned people not to talk to their friends or colleagues from Cork following the win - as they might be shy to speak about their county. 

Even Dara Ó Briain took to his keyboard after the race.

Rebel Twitter was just as active over the past 24 hours, following a nail-biting semi-final with Kilkenny yesterday.

There were nerves, there was anguish, and poor Tim O’ Mahoney will never be the same. We were all as exhausted as John Creedon himself.

Read More

'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes

More in this section

Anthony McPartlin wedding In Pictures: Famous faces from world of TV gather for Ant’s wedding
Weekly Quiz: Olympic faceoffs, JFK, and record-breaking games consoles Weekly Quiz: Olympic faceoffs, JFK, and record-breaking games consoles
Previously unseen footage of John F Kennedy emerges in Wexford Previously unseen footage of John F Kennedy emerges in Wexford
#memes#twitter#irishtwitter#heatwave#unclejoey#cork#olympics#loveisland
Free Luas: Irish Twitter's top moments

Florence Pugh arrives in Hollywood… Co Wicklow

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices