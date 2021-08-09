Free Luas: Irish Twitter's top moments

Unlike some of our caricaturists make out, we know it’s not all roses and shamrocks here in Ireland, but if there is anything that unites us, it’s our shared sense of humour and everlasting search of the craic - and there is no better place to find that than on Irish Twitter.

The social media platform exploded over the weekend with a new notion created by journalist Carl Kinsella - that the Luas should be, and apparently is, a free service.

Anyone who has leaped onto the public transport system in a moment of desperation and been faced with a hefty fine will know that this is utterly false, but once Kinsella started the idea, Irish Twitter ran with it.

“A long-term goal of mine has been to lead a disinformation campaign which claims that the Luas is free until enough people believe it that they have no choice but to give in and make the Luas is free,” Kinsella tweeted last Thursday. “So if anyone ever asks you, remember: the Luas is free.”

Since then, thousands have hopped on the bandwagon, creating memes, posters, and even updating the Luas’ Wikipedia page.

I can't believe they're trying to introduce fares to the Luas. It should remain free. https://t.co/qN04WNhXJ6 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) August 7, 2021

Say what you will about Dublin City Council, but at least they made the Luas free — Liam Kiernan (@liamkiernan59) August 6, 2021

Here are a few of Irish Twitter's other best moments this summer.

Uncle Joey

Last weekend's viral moment is reminiscent of another recent Twitter trend, that of Mattie Bawn, the official uncle of Ireland.

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

Following his appearance on Friends: The Reunion Matt LeBlanc unwillingly became Ireland’s official uncle, being claimed by the likes of Nicola Coughlan and having his picture photoshopped into snaps of trad sessions and pub gatherings.

Tweets referring to the actor as the ‘uncle you have to sit next to at Christmas’ or the ‘club man who is a good shout for All Ireland Tickets’ exploded - and LeBlanc will be Irish Twitter’s sweetheart forevermore.

The heatwave

Last month's heatwave was also the subject of countless tweets, with many golden comedic moments shining as bright as the sun while temperatures soared.

Thinking of all those people who Dermot Bannon convinced to install massive glass walls in their gaffs. They must look like boiled hams with this heat. — Catherine Gough (@Gough_Cat) July 20, 2021

Thank god Tesco is open until 11pm because that is almost certainly the only time it will be cool enough to walk to Tesco. — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 21, 2021

Love Island

To top it off, Love Island was really getting started around the same time.

Me settling down to watch snog marry pie #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K4unxlL0hC — Ron (@unfinishedaaron) July 19, 2021

I wish for just one episode they put and unlimited bar in the house and let them get absolutely litty titty. I want messy high octane drama #LoveIsland — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) July 1, 2021

Cork wins gold

Cork Twitter had its own moment last month following a rebel win at the 2020 Olympics.

The second that Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy rowed over the finish line in Tokyo, the medal leaderboard had a new addition. It was not gold for Ireland, it was gold for Cork.

Here is the Olympic Medal Table. pic.twitter.com/yudxAgqlYe — Dr Heineken (@DrHeineken) July 29, 2021

Many Twitter users sarcastically warned people not to talk to their friends or colleagues from Cork following the win - as they might be shy to speak about their county.

Even Dara Ó Briain took to his keyboard after the race.

I remain very impressed by Ireland’s rowing success. So great to see two Dublin lads take on the world like that. They are the pride of the capital, and I think we can all agree that the can wear the Blue with pride. Yep. Bloomsday. Liffey. Molly Malone. I expect no disagreement. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 29, 2021

Rebel Twitter was just as active over the past 24 hours, following a nail-biting semi-final with Kilkenny yesterday.

Asked if he anticipated whether Croke Park would see more spectators allowed in the future, the Taoiseach said it “depends whether Cork get through.” pic.twitter.com/9eSOBO1UHq — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) July 29, 2021

Dear Holy God,

On behalf of Hoggy and me, thanks for everything today. Please keep it lit all the way to the final final whistle.

Thank you,

Little John Creedon#Cork #Rebels #Hoggy — john creedon (@johncreedon) August 8, 2021

There were nerves, there was anguish, and poor Tim O’ Mahoney will never be the same. We were all as exhausted as John Creedon himself.