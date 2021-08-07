In Pictures: Famous faces from world of TV gather for Ant’s wedding

Ant McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly arriving at St Michael’s church (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 15:01
PA

Well-known faces from the world of TV made up a star-studded guest list as Ant McPartlin tied the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire.

Ant – joined by TV sparring partner Declan Donnelly – married his former personal assistant at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield.

Ant (left) and Dec outside St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Phillip Schofield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The reception was being held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was among the first guests to arrive at the church.

David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married, were also in attendance.

Comedian David Walliams, television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Alesha Dixon were also guests.

Former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine also posed for photographs entering the church.

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The church was lavishly decorated with floral displays to mark the occasion.

Attendees entered the wedding venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Andi Peters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stephen Mulhern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018. They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The couple got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

Frank and Christine Lampard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ali Astall (right) arrives with bridesmaids and guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Anne-Marie Corbett (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The happy couple share a kiss (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

