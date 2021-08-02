Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer as she heads into surgery 

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer.

The 60-year-old said she is to have surgery to have part of one of her lungs removed.

She said she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less” and will be “just fine”.

Griffin wrote on Twitter: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” Griffin said she has been vaccinated against coronavirus and “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

“Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It’ll save your life,” she added.

