Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress revealed after she married fashion tycoon

Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress revealed after she married fashion tycoon

Kitty Spencer (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 14:43
Laura Parnaby, PA

Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress has been revealed after she got married to billionaire fashion businessman Michael Lewis.

The model, who is the daughter of Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother Earl Spencer, tied the knot with the tycoon wearing a decadent Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown in Italy.

Dolce and Gabbana said the lace bridal gown was created exclusively for Kitty, 30, “on the most important day of her life”.

It featured white lace, puff shoulders with a full skirt and floor-length veil, and she wore her hair slicked back.

The cousin of Princes William and Harry was appointed Dolce and Gabbana’s global ambassador earlier this year, and has been in a relationship with Mr Lewis, 62, for two years.

Spencer, who reportedly walked down the aisle with her brothers, shared photographs of what appeared to be her hen do in Florence on Friday.

One photograph showed six women wearing brightly coloured wigs with their backs to the camera as they walked down a boulevard.

Celebrities including Pixie Lott, Idris Elba, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli reportedly attended the star-studded wedding.

Mr Vandelli showed off the silver suit and white bow-tie he wore for the wedding on Instagram, with the caption “I’m coming for you Kitty Spencer” and heart emojis in the colours of the Italian flag.

Spencer was born in England and raised in South Africa but spent much of her childhood at Althorp, where Diana also grew up, and which will be inherited by her younger brother Louis.

More in this section

cat Keeping tabs on your tabby: The tracking devices that reveal what your cat gets up to when you’re not around
Home and Away's Dieter Brummer found dead at 45 Home and Away's Dieter Brummer found dead at 45
Weekly Quiz: Olympians, historical herbs, and He-Man Weekly Quiz: Olympians, historical herbs, and He-Man
spencerplace: uk
Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress revealed after she married fashion tycoon

Adam King's hand-drawn hug has made it into space

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices