'I've never been in love': Meet Love Island's new Irish bombshells

Despite the one drink rule, the Irish are finally getting ready to ‘crack on’ this week in the Love Island villa.

Three Irish contestants are set to enter the series as the current contestants get ready to enter Casa Amor - the show’s second and most notorious location.

Among the new ‘Irelanders’ is County Down native Matthew MacNabb.

The 26-year-old, who signed up for the show for an “adventure”, is from the village of Sol and is a strategic marketing consultant with his own firm.

“I feel like I’m pretty chilled and very adventurous. I’m very laid-back in the sense I like to laugh and I don’t care too much about what people think,” MacNabb says.

The former investment banker is sure to ‘nab’ a few looks from the ladies with his 6’6” frame and he says he isn’t afraid to step on any toes.

“I won’t have much of a problem with that. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.”

The Dubliners

'I am very competitive,' says DJ Kaila Troy.

Joining MacNabb are two Dublin bombshells, Kaila Troy and Salma Naran.

Kaila is a DJ and former Dublin FM104 host who has “had it” with real-life dating. “I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody and finding somebody. I’m really intrigued and excited,” the 28-year-old says.

“I am very competitive. I wouldn’t have gotten where I am in work and my career if I wasn’t prepared to have a little drive and oomph in me.”

Salma Naran is ready to find the one this week.

Her fellow Dubliner Salma Naran is a model and influencer who is always “the bubbliest person in the room”.

“I’ve never been in love. What better place to have tunnel vision and really find your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions,” the 20-year-old says.

“I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I’m confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don’t bother people if they don’t bother me.”

Falling for Luz

While producers are praying that they might be introducing the new Maura Higgins, music fans are hoping that an Offaly artist featured in a recent episode will have a journey similar to Cork star Lyra.

‘The author’ by singer-songwriter Luz was played on the series’ most recent episode, and the snippet didn’t go unnoticed by fans. Many are comparing the moment to when Lyra’s ‘Falling’ was played on the show and instantly became a hit with new listeners.

“Mad hearing ‘the author’ on Love Island last night,” the Ferbane native wrote on Twitter after the song played.

The 19-year-old first came to the attention of listeners three years ago when she started to release covers online. Since then, she has supported Kodaline in concert, played with Wild Youth, and opened up for Dean Lewis at Vicar Street.

Her upcoming single ‘counting houses’ is available for pre-order now.