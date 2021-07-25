Shape I'm In: I try to run a 100k a month 

As rave reviews roll in about Stephen Walsh’s debut book, the Dubliner says that he still hasn’t quite grasped that Shine/Variance has hit bookshelves.

"I know this is cliché, but I really can't believe it's happening after all these years. It's a brilliant moment,” Walsh says.

"I took up writing more seriously in the last few years so it's felt both fast and slow at the same time. It's a thrill to put it out into the world and hopefully, people have a connection with it."

The 49 year old has been writing diaries since a young age, but it wasn’t until 2016 that he pursued a course in the Irish Writers Centre and began to think about pursuing writing more seriously.

"When I look back through my notes there was always the beginnings for something there but I didn't have the confidence to go for it. Then I just decided it was now or never,” says the father of three, who works in e-learning in Dublin while writing.

"I think there comes a moment in life where you have to create the time and space to do what you want. I think you can do it at any age, and that’s really exciting.”

Shine/Variance by Stephen Walsh is out now.

What shape are you in?

I’m in better shape than I was a few years ago. I travelled a lot for work before the pandemic. I never exercised, I ate junk food and I really paid the price. I took up running a few years ago and it’s really helped me a lot physically and mentally. I try to run 100k a month.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I'm extremely prone to snacking, so I had to make a habit of not eating constantly. I try not to eat before noon during the week and I'll have a protein shake and then my dinner. I make it up on weekends though.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Nuts. I will demolish a bag of cashews the size of a small dog before I've even realised what I've done. It's come to a point where my wife has to hide them in the house.

What would keep you awake at night?

Worrying about my children. They're aged 16, 14, and 12. It's a hard time to be a teenager at the moment and the last year has been brutal for them. The pressure they're under from social media worries me too. Sometimes I wish they just didn't have phones.

How do you relax?

Running, reading, watching television with my wife, and writing. Sometimes writing is the opposite of relaxing, but it does allow me to put my head in a different place.

Who are your sporting heroes?

My childhood hero was George Best for his raw talent and sheer swagger. Also, my wife and father are from Mayo so we support the Mayo football team too.

What’s your favourite smell?

Coffee. My dad was a sales rep for Maxwell House so there was always a jar open in our house. I can't have enough of it.

When is the last time you cried?

My parents were 50 years married a few weeks ago and we had a small family gathering in their garden. It was the first time we had got together in well over a year. We all got pretty emotional.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who can speak disproportionally more than they listen. I think there's self-centeredness to that.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I'm quite an introvert and I tend to keep my thoughts and views a bit too much to myself and that's not good.

Do you pray?

I was a cross-carrying altar boy for years but somewhere in my teens, formal religion fell away from me. I do think there is something beyond us but there is no way for me to comprehend it and I wouldn't know what to say to it.

What would cheer up your day?

If I manage to write something, maybe go for a run, and hang out with my family, that's a pretty great day.

What quote inspires you most?

Samuel Beckett's "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." To me, it says everything about writing and how to live.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home. My two other favourite places are Westport and Flaggy Shore in Clare, but I'm always happy to come back home.