Ask Audrey: There is no point in being nice to Kerry people, they’ll only view it as a weakness

Guten Tag. I have been living here in Cork now for 6 months and I think I have finally managed to figure out how to find my way around the city. If I was to give one bit of advice to the City Council it would be to produce a flier that you hand out to new arrivals at the airport, that says ‘No, you have not gone mad. The river Lee splits in two, so sometimes you cross it over it, and then two minutes later you cross over it again.’ Anyway, I mastered this and saying thank you to the bus driver even though he is only doing his job and I said to myself, now Jurgen, you are pure Corky boy. Then this guy at work walked up to me and my friend and said, ‘The taxi is outside lads, come on Lechy.’ I said, how dare you call me Lechy, as if I am some dirty old lecherous man. He said, no Jurgen, you gomie, I said come on, LET YE. So I said to him, what does that mean, let ye? He said, I have no idea, my mother used to say it. So, why do Cork mothers put let ye at the end of a request?
- Jurgen, Berlin and Ballincollig
I put ‘Cork Mothers’ into Google there and it came back with a hip-hop crew from Blarney. Anyway, I know the answer. Cork Mammy puts ‘let ye’ at the end of a request, because she knows we won’t stick around to listen to ‘not that anyone in this house does a single thing that I ask them to do, let ye.’
Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Myself and Berna and Louise from the Post Office were hoovering down the Rosé wine in my place last night, go away with your only 11% alcohol on the label said I with my head down the toilet bowl for half the next day after polishing off six bottles between the two of us. Anyway, in the middle of it all didn’t Berna say, lads we’ll up to Cork for a night on the cocktails, there’s no crack to be had having a drink outside a pub around here, waiting for some quasi-intellectual from the Kerry side to sidle up to you and ask if you’d like to hear the poem he wrote about the snake in his pants. As preparation, didn’t we binge watch Sex and the City to get up to speed on the dos and don’ts of drinking cocktails in a built-up area, until Berna pointed out it might be out of date, and the city girls will be all, ‘Jesus, look at those heifers up from Ballydesmond drinking their Cosmopolitans.’ So like, no offence Audrey, but you strike me as someone who likes a drink, so what should we order to make us look sophisticated?
- Rosealeen, Ballydesmond
I rang the Posh Cousin there said, three women from Ballydesmond don’t want to look foolish in Cork, what should they order? She said, a taxi back to north Cork. #Harsh.
C’mere, what’s the story with no Kerry people on the beaches of Cork. Like, we’ve been going down to that pack of savages with years, basically propping up the economy in Killarney by paying €6 for soup of the day even though it’s always vegetable when you ask them. And then it’s off down to the Dingle peninsula beach so some local gomie can charge €20 for a look at some medieval standing stones that he put up last week. And what do we get in return – nathing? Like, the only kind of Kerry tourist you’ll find in West Cork is one that’s lost. There is no point in being nice to Kerry people, they’ll only view it as a weakness. So, I was thinking, it’s time for Cork people to stand up to the goat lovers below in Kerry. Will you support me in a boycott of holidays in Kerry, I was thinking of a road-block on the county bounds?
- Dowcha Donie, Blackpool
I have a cousin in Kerry, let’s keep that between ourselves. I rang her there and said, why don’t Kerry people go on their holidays in Cork? She said, the rain. I said, but it’s always pissing down in Kerry. She said, I know, that’s why we like to stay at home and flog anoraks to the Yanks. #KerryChing
It’s getting slightly darker on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Spent More on Fake Tan Then You Did On Your Holiday. Fifi_WhiteRangeRover said there was consternation in Crookhaven during the week because Emer Cronin-Buckley has this device that can tell if your tan cost less than 50 quid a bottle. Lola_AmazingCheekBones said tell me about it, the thing beeped twice when she got to me and I’ve been kicked out of Extreme Tantric Yoga. Myself and Ken are de-camping to Crook ourselves until back-to-school time, do you know where I can get a really expensive bottle of fake tan?
- Jenni, Douglas Road.
My friend is a demon for cheap tan. I said, you must be dying to get up to Northern Ireland for the marching season. She said, why? I said, because you’re an Orange Woman. (Sorry, what was your question again?)