Ask Audrey: There is no point in being nice to Kerry people, they’ll only view it as a weakness

Guten Tag. I have been living here in Cork now for 6 months and I think I have finally managed to figure out how to find my way around the city. If I was to give one bit of advice to the City Council it would be to produce a flier that you hand out to new arrivals at the airport, that says ‘No, you have not gone mad. The river Lee splits in two, so sometimes you cross it over it, and then two minutes later you cross over it again.’ Anyway, I mastered this and saying thank you to the bus driver even though he is only doing his job and I said to myself, now Jurgen, you are pure Corky boy. Then this guy at work walked up to me and my friend and said, ‘The taxi is outside lads, come on Lechy.’ I said, how dare you call me Lechy, as if I am some dirty old lecherous man. He said, no Jurgen, you gomie, I said come on, LET YE. So I said to him, what does that mean, let ye? He said, I have no idea, my mother used to say it. So, why do Cork mothers put let ye at the end of a request?

- Jurgen, Berlin and Ballincollig

I put ‘Cork Mothers’ into Google there and it came back with a hip-hop crew from Blarney. Anyway, I know the answer. Cork Mammy puts ‘let ye’ at the end of a request, because she knows we won’t stick around to listen to ‘not that anyone in this house does a single thing that I ask them to do, let ye.’