Laura Whitmore joins calls from Katie Price and more for stronger measures against online abuse

'We all have platforms no matter how many followers or who you are, use it to make the world that little bit better'
Laura Whitmore joins calls from Katie Price and more for stronger measures against online abuse

Laura Whitmore urged fans to demand action. Picture: PA

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 14:41
Alex Green

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has urged her followers to sign a petition demanding stronger measures against social media trolls.

Started by Katie Price, it calls for there to be a legal requirement that personal accounts on sites such as Facebook and Twitter are linked to a verified form of identification, to prevent “anonymised harmful activity, providing traceability if an offence occurs”.

The petition has so far attracted more than 613,000 signatures.

It comes after England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media after missing penalties during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Whitmore, 36, shared a link and wrote to her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “The fact that anyone can say anything online without any accountability has never been right.

“We all have platforms no matter how many followers or who you are, use it to make the world that little bit better.”

Former model and reality star Price, 43, started the petition after her son Harvey faced abuse online.

Katie Price with her son Harvey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Harvey, 19, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.

In the petition details, Price claims the UK government’s Online Safety Bill “doesn’t go far enough in making online abuse a specific criminal offence”.

The Bill will put a new legal duty of care on online companies to protect their UK users from harm, including people receiving abusive comments, threats and harassment online.

But it added: “User ID verification for social media could disproportionately impact vulnerable users and interfere with freedom of expression.”

On Monday, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts also criticised the Bill, saying it fails to stop abusive web-users from rejoining social media platforms after being banned.

More in this section

France Cannes 2021 The French Dispatch Red Carpet The French Dispatch brings out dazzling star power at Cannes
Channel 4&acirc;s The Supervet Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick recalls malpractice row over bionic tortoise
Weekly Quiz: by-elections, Black Widow, bidding farewell to AA Roadwatch Weekly Quiz: by-elections, Black Widow, bidding farewell to AA Roadwatch
whitmoreplace: uk
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Not ‘nice’: US Borat cannabis advert triggers lawsuit from Sacha Baron Cohen

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices