The French Dispatch brings out dazzling star power at Cannes

The stars were out in force for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which made a dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Delayed by the pandemic, the long-awaited comedy-drama is an ode to journalism and tells the story of a foreign outpost of a fictional American newspaper.

Its stars – including Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson – joined director Anderson at the film’s premiere in the south of France.

Adrien Brody, from left, Tilda Swinton director Wes Anderson, Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, composer Alexandre Desplat and Owen Wilson arrive at Cannes (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

French actress Lea Seydoux, however, could not join her castmates on the carpet after testing positive for Covid-19.

US actor Chalamet plays a student revolutionary in The French Dispatch and cut his usual dashing figure at the premiere.

The 25-year-old Hollywood star wore a shimmering silver suit for the occasion and was spotted taking selfies with fans.

Timothee Chalamet is known for his bold fashion choices and did not disappoint at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Chalamet posed for playful pictures with co-star Swinton, who plays a staff writer on the fictional newspaper.

Scottish actress Swinton, 60, wore a cropped pink blazer and an orange floor-length skirt.

Timothee Chalamet, left, and Tilda Swinton playfully posed at The French Dispatch’s premiere (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

British fashion designer Georgina Chapman was also in attendance, accompanying her partner Brody.

The former wife of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was spotted kissing Brody, who stars in The French Dispatch as an art dealer.

Georgina Chapman accompanied Adrien Brody at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jarvis Cocker mingled with the other uncommon people at the star-filled event.

The former Pulp frontman, 57, was spotted peering at Wilson’s phone.

Jarvis Cocker was also among the stars walking the red carpet (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

British model Iris Law – the 20-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost – turned heads on the carpet.

Sporting her blonde buzzcut, she wore a floor-length white gown on the French Riviera.

Model Iris Law wore a floor-length white gown at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

And Maggie Gyllenhaal, a Cannes jury member, was also in attendance.

The actress and producer, 43, wore a white silk blouse coupled with a black skirt.

Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal attended The French Dispatch premiere in Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The French Dispatch earned rave reviews following its premiere at Cannes.

It is set for release in the UK and Ireland in October.