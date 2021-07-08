Home at last!: Vicky Phelan arrives back in Ireland after six months in the US

The activist landed back in Dublin in the early hours of this morning after flying from Boston.
Vicky Phelan with her family after arriving back to Dublin Airport after spending six months in the US undergoing treatment. Picture Vicky Phelan Instagram

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 18:35
Greg Murphy

Vicky Phelan has arrived home to Ireland after spending six months in the US undergoing intensive pioneering treatment.

The activist landed back in Dublin in the early hours of this morning after flying from Boston.

As a result of travel restrictions in Ireland and the US, Ms Phelan's family were unable to visit her during her time in Washington DC — something that made her whole experience that much harder.

In a post to Instagram, she thanked the staff at Aer Lingus and Dublin Airport who "pulled out all the stops for me and my family this morning with welcome home banners and balloons."

She said: "The use of a private suite allowed me to have time and privacy to reunite with my family after six months of not seeing them."

Ms Phelan also thanked her many followers for "keeping me going over the last few weeks when coming home seemed so far away at times."

Earlier in the week, the Limerick woman said the latest spell of treatment has been the most difficult part of her cancer journey so far.

"Looking back, if I had known that none of my family would be able to travel out, I might not have come,” she said on RTÉ Radio.

"Even though I was lying in that hospital bed on my own, feeling sorry myself, I know that there’s no other option."

Speaking about her treatment, Ms Phelan said the last two weeks or so have been more manageable compared to the four weeks beforehand, where she was "getting hit with one side-effect after another."

However, she is hopeful things won’t be as bad upon her return to treatment in August.

"If the scan results are good, it'll give me a boost to know things are working."

Ms Phelan said she will update her Instagram "sporadically" until she is able to move around more freely after spending her time in quarantine at her home in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

