Five minutes with… Roman Kemp

When you signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox, did you think you’d still be involved three series on?

When we first got asked to do it, what, three years ago now, I was aware that it’s normally just a celebrity special. At the beginning, it was like they hired the same bunch of celebs for three episodes, saw how it went, and then if they liked you, they kept you on – almost like an audition process. After the first season, I said to my dad, ‘They don’t ask people back’, and then I think myself, Grimmy [Nick Grimshaw] and Rylan [Clark-Neal] all of a sudden got asked back and it just became a thing.

Was your dad as eager to get involved as you were?

It’s something that – my dad will say this as well – at the beginning, I had to convince him to do because he’d never done something that let people in, especially into the house. He’d never done anything that made him feel exposed, I guess. But I think with how the world is now, with Instagram and things like that, I just said to him, ‘This is the future, you’ve got to jump on board here’. And now he loves it – it’s one of his favourite things we do together.

Do you think it’s allowed viewers to see a different side to Martin Kemp?

I think a lot of people had a view of who Martin Kemp was for a while, in terms of them thinking he’s a hard man – that’s how he was seen, a hard man, and in a band. I feel like on Gogglebox they get to see my dad, they don’t see a celebrity.

Would you ever want to get your mum or your sister involved?

[Gogglebox] asks every year, [and gets a] frank, no. Me and my dad are quite rude sometimes, and my mum doesn’t like it. My mum doesn’t like the swearing. I remember, she was really upset the first time it ever went out because I was swearing on there, and so was my dad, and some of the stuff we say is a bit on the line. So, I think it’s better because we have a lot more gross chat when it’s just me and my dad. Unfiltered, basically.

Was it strange shooting with restrictions over the past year?

It really was because you’ve got to remember, at that point, it was like, ‘Am I allowed to see my dad? Am I allowed to sit next to him?’ And obviously, it’s a weird situation – because it was work, you’re allowed to see each other. But the fact we got this opportunity to do something special together during a pandemic was just really, really nice.

Your recent mental health documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency has been really well received, were you surprised by the response?

It is just the most overwhelming thing I’ve certainly ever experienced. The jungle was the last time I felt that overwhelming feeling. At the same time, doing that doc was very strange, because I did it, very selfishly, for myself. When people say, ‘You helped out in this situation’, you feel like a bit of a fraud, if that makes sense?

Have many people reached out to you off the back of it?

The day after we watched it, I got quite emotional, because some lad who was maybe 18 messaged me saying his parents had been asking him to go and speak about anti-depressants to a doctor and he had never done it. He went the morning after the show and now he’s on them. That makes a difference.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.