'The person I'd like to couple up with is...' Faye's shock decision in Love Island's first recoupling 

The aftermath

Chuggs and Liam have officially entered the villa and after their dates with Sharon and Faye, they go to meet their fellow islanders.

For the girls, it’s almost immediately time for a debrief.

“He is so fit. It was a good date. The chat was there. He’s so tall, he is so handsome,” Faye gushes. She seems a little keen on the Welsh bricklayer, but maybe there’s hope for Hugo?

“Basically, I’m getting married next week guys,” she tells the girls. Poor Hugo, he really had her there for a minute.

At least Aaron is safe with Sharon, she didn't find a connection with Surrey's favourite bucket hat salesman. Chuggs instead has his eye on Chloe, which pretty much everyone saw coming.

“Traditionally you’re my type. But I also like how you’re confident,” he tells her, before she retreats to the beach hut to say what she thinks. “Chuggs has got really good chat. Good conversation.”

It’s something she appreciates - since her current match Brad hasn’t let the poor girl get a word in edgewise.

Got a text

The girls have some decisions to make.

Later, as the islanders are lounging around the villa, Chloe gets a text. What happened to the voice notes? We liked those. Maybe our favourite commentator Iain Sterling could voice them. Now that would be entertaining.

“Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy to couple up with.” Chaos ensues.

Justice. For. Hugo. How many times must we say it?

“Obviously I wanted to leave you to it but show I’m interested,” he tells Faye. “He seems like your type.”

Twitter’s favorite islander is conflicted. “I thought future Faye was going to have to deal with this tomorrow,” she says in the beach hut.

Chloe isn’t having it any easier. She’s stuck between Brad and Chuggs but doesn’t seem too fussed on either. Both seem to think they’ve done enough “grafting”, even though neither are really ringing her bell - just her ear off.

That ending

A new islander walks in just before the credits role.

We soon get our answer. The gang gathers by the firepit and the tension begins.

“I would like to couple up with this boy because every time we spend time together he makes me feel really happy. I’m excited to get to know him more and more each day,” Kaz announces as the girls stand up and choose their new matches one by one. She stays with her current match Toby, with whom she shared a very lovely date on last night’s episode.

Liberty also stays with their match Jake and Sharon seals the deal and picks new flame Aaron.

“I would like to couple up with this boy because when I’m around him he makes me feel very comfortable. He’s got a really good sense of humor and he makes me laugh all the time and it’s never awkward,” she says.

And then it’s time for the real moment we’ve been waiting for.

“I'd like to couple up with this person because they’re super easy to talk to and it would be nice to share with someone I have a connection with,” Faye says as she stands up in front of the firepit.

“The person I would like to couple up with is...Liam.”

No! Twitter is immediately on fire after the decision. But wait...

“I would like to couple up with this boy because I would like to get to know him better. I can be really comfortable with him and I really want to see this boy find love in the villa and I think he’d do the same for me,” Chloe says when her turn comes up to pick the final boy to stay in the villa.

“The boy I’d like to couple up with is Hugo.” And with that, all is right in the world.

Chuggs and Brad are now “at risk”, a text informs us. “Whoever stays or goes will be decided by Rachel.”

Another new islander struts into the villa immediately after. In a surprise twist, it turns out that this Rachel person will pick who leaves the villa.

We’ll have to wait until Monday to find out but for now, there’s one thing to say: excellent work Love Island producers.