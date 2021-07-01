There is a change in VAT from today, so what does this mean for online shopping? 

VAT and customs charges will now apply to all purchases from outside the EU
Starting today, the tiny packages in stock photos like this will come with appropriate VAT and customs charges, if coming from outside the EU, excluding Northern Ireland.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 11:20
Mike McGrath Bryan

Wait, what?

They're charging VAT at the existing rate of 23%, plus customs charges, for all online purchases from outside the EU - including the UK.

I thought there was a cap on that?

There was - anything €22 or under was exempt from VAT, though that's now a thing of the past, in further reaction to wider changes in trade, post-Brexit.

What about from the North, now that they've Brexited?

That is an exception, for the purposes of trade. Treated the same as EU purchases, including applicable VAT.

So what happens now?

Major online retailers, like Amazon and eBay, have begun collecting the charges at the till this year, so aside from an unpleasant bump in prices, nothing much should change. 

Other, smaller or more niche businesses might have to advise separately, most likely through An Post itself, or courier services like UPS, who have already invoiced for Irish orders that have passed through their hands for customs charges since January of this year.

How will I find out?

An Post will tell you if a charge is due, using email, text and letter, along with instructions to pay online or in person at any Post Office. 

Other couriers will inform you likewise with their own instructions.

How does it work?

They'll collect the charges from you and pay them to The Revenue Commissioners. 

The amount of customs charges and VAT payable is determined in accordance with relevant legislation, which depends on a number of things, like country of origin, types of goods and their declared value. Revenue has the skinny on how that works.

Once they're paid, the item will be delivered.

This lad is buying something online. What's he so happy about? Who knows. If it's coming from outside the EU, though, he might have to put down the coffee mug and head to the post office to pay customs.
So, I can't get my stuff 'til after that?

Nope.

Why?

According to An Post: "When an item is posted to Ireland from a country that is outside the EU, an electronic version of the postal customs declaration forms (CN22/CN23) for that item is sent to An Post. 

"We then submit this information to Revenue by way of filing an electronic customs declaration as your direct representative for customs purposes. If there is no customs duty or VAT due on the item, then the item will be delivered as normal."

So they're the middleman in all this.

Pretty much, yeah. They have to be, in the circumstances.

What else?

A customs admin of €3.50 is charged by An Post for customs clearance of parcels imported from countries outside the EU using electronic data from the sending country, separate from any other VAT or duties. This expands to €10 for people consistently getting parcels from outside the EU without electronic data.

Great.

And, because customs have a right to examine all parcels coming into the Republic from outside the European Union, there could be delays in delivery.

So, how do I pay up?

You'll get a reference number via text, email or letter. Head to anpost.com/PayCustoms, or any post office, to pay the charges before they proceed with delivery.

What about presents and the like?

Per An Post: "Gifts may be imported free of Customs Duty and VAT where the value of the gift (including insurance, freight and postage costs) is €45 or less, and the gift is correctly electronically declared as such for customs purposes etc." Which is nice, I suppose.

Any way of circumventing all this hassle, at all?

Yeah: support local business, if possible. They could do with it at the moment.

Where's the small print, and other such information?

Someone's overly keen! An Post have a more detailed breakdown of taxes and charges, plus a Q&A on the specifics.

