Hector Ó hEoghagáin's beloved brother Freddie passes away

Hector Ó hEoghagáin's beloved brother Freddie has passed away.

A statement, shared by the official Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast Instagram account, read:

"So it's with a sad heart that we bring the news of the sudden passing of Hector's brother Freddie.

"He was the star of many great adventures and tales that were told on this podcast over the last year.

They continued to say, as a mark of respect to Freddie and his family in Ireland and Denmark, they will be taking a break from the podcast this week.

"There will be no episode from the Hen House this week.

"Memories and smiles will stay with us forever...Rest in Peace now Freddie."

Since the creation of the Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast, listeners have been treated to many humorous tales from Hector surround the time he shared a one-bedroom flat in Dublin with Freddie.

Followers of the Instagram account have taken to the comments of the post in their droves to pay their respects and offer condolences to Hector and his family.

“Awfully sad news to wake up to, sincere condolences to Hector and his family. I listened to the podcast a few weeks ago where Hector talked about telling his brothers he loved them, poignant words now. May he rest in peace”, one said.

Others spoke as Gaeilge, “ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam”.