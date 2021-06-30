Vicky Phelan: I'm like a child waiting for Santa at this stage 

"I am now going to be treatment-free and hopefully side effect-free for the next few weeks."

Vicky Phelan updated followers on social media on Tuesday on her progress over the last week, and there was news of a reprieve from the relentless cycle of side effects she is experiencing as a result of the treatment she is undergoing.

"It is four o'clock here, and it's the earliest I've ever been back from hospital appointments, normally it's six or seven o'clock in the evening before I get home. And the reason I'm back so early is because I didn't have treatment."

Phelan explained that her doctor decided that given her impending trip home, as long as her blood tests showed stability, they would not give her another round of the immunotherapy drug M784 to avoid any adverse reactions while she travels home to Ireland.

"Thankfully, my bloods were really good today. My CA125 level continues to drop. It has now gone down to 75 from 93 two weeks ago. My doctor is very happy with this. My CEA levels are slightly up, but only slightly and so, on balance, my doctor decided that it was safer for me not to have another dose of treatment today in case it caused any new symptoms or flared up my sinusitis or Bell's Palsy again."

Phelan is focusing now on preparing for her trip home, which she will make in July.

"Now that I didn't have treatment today, it just means I can really look forward to going home and not have to worry about getting sick again before I go home, so that's great. All I have to concentrate on now literally is getting rested up for the next week to keep myself as well as possible."

Vicky said that she will update us after a scan next week, but after that, her updates will be from home.

"Oh Jesus, I'm like a child waiting for Santa at this stage."