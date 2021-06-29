Love Island recap: the devil's work

After last night's premiere wrapped with our new boys receiving a drama-inducing voice note (texting is for 2020, remember?), Chloe officially entered the villa.

Well, when we meet her she's actually sitting somewhere outside of it, probably getting eating by bugs. Do models get mosquitos bites?

The 25-year-old marketing executive isn't left on her own for too long, however. After much debate (there was no debate) all five boys decide to go meet Chloe for a date together, choosing not to pick between them like said voice note had asked. It was a diplomatic decision, and we're sure a very tough one at that.

“Honestly, one of the easiest decisions of my life," Aaron says to the private beach hut camera before Toby delivers the news to the very unenthusiastic girls.

"Does this mean you're all really unfaithful?" Chole asks when the tribe arrives. "We just wanted to welcome you," Toby assures her. "I love that." We're sure you do Chloe.

The islanders return to the villa to rejoin the girls, who we're sure are big fans of Chloe's accent. She soon receives a text.

“Chloe. Welcome to Love Island. In 24 hours you will couple up with a boy of your choice leaving one girl single. #Youdoyouhun." Texts are back! With a strong hashtag game too.

Not one cuddle

The islanders get ready to sleep soon after, hopping into bed with their new matches. It's all very boring. It is, however, usually time for voiceover extraordinaire Iain Sterling to shine. He's been quiet this year, hasn't he?

"I didn't even get a bloody cuddle so if she picks Toby it is what it is," Kaz announces while the girls get ready for their day. Bonus points for the first time reciting the famous phrase on camera this year.

Jake seemed happy with his current match when Chloe tried to 'crack on'.

Chloe becomes islander number three the be diagnosed with a name memory issue. To be fair to her, we have no idea who is who this year either.

She wants some "flirty chat" with Jake, who doesn't bite, as he seems fairly happy with his match Liberty. Ladies and gentlemen, we may be looking at our new Jack Fincham.

She moves on to get to know Aaron and Brad, as she tries to make up her mind about which boy to choose later tonight. Bring earplugs if you're rewatching, and maybe some for your dog. Her pitches are extraordinary.

We would also love to know how far the islanders actually run in these scenes.

The rest of the lot are lounging around the pool when Kaz receives another text - you'll need the earplugs for this one too - and off we go for our first challenge of the series.

Dressed as devils, it’s boys vs girls as the islanders prepare to spill their sauciest secrets. A statement is read out that is true about one person and the opposing team has to guess which member of the other team it is and kiss that member.

Poor Toby gets dissed by Shannon for a kiss, but the others seem pleased with their smooches.

A new singleton

Before we know it, we're back at the fire pit and it's time for Chloe to make her decision. "It's your night tonight," the girls assure her whilst getting dolled up for the night portion of the show, where islanders are allowed to drink one glass each. No wonder no Irish have arrived yet.

The girls speculate who Chloe will pick once out of earshot. Shannon doesn't care if she picks her match Aaron, who she calls her connection with "dead". Ouch.

The time finally came for the big reveal.

Chloe seemed rather keen earlier in the show, however. “Aaron is so lovely. He’s got a bit about him. He was so much easier to talk to which really surprised me because he was too cool yesterday. But he’s lovely and he’s smart.”

Before the credits roll, she stands up for her big moment.

“I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Of course, we have to wait until tomorrow night to find out who said boy is. Classic.