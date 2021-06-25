Brick by brick: a new Lego shop opens with a song on New York's Fifth Avenue

New York has its share of world-renowned landmarks and a reputation for musical splendour, so it's fitting that the city's new Lego Store on Fifth Avenue opens today with a musical number featuring a full Broadway, and includes a number of brick-for-brick models of Big Apple icons.

The attractions include a yellow New York taxi you can sit in; an interactive Lady Liberty; a giant Empire State Building and One World Trade skyscraper; and the lights and billboards of Broadway and Times Square.

Who ya gonna call? The Ghostbusters are among the well-known New Yorkers at the Lego Store.

There's also the Personalization Studio, including the Minifigure Factory, where anyone can design their own Lego person, and watch it be printed right before their eyes.

Once that's done, families will be able to enter a completely digital LEGO world, scan their very own unique build and watch it travel through local and outer-space environments, as they compete in challenges and more.

A selection of Lego building blocks, ready to be mixed and matched

Visitors will find favorite original store features such as the Pick-and-Build wall and Mosaic Maker alongside the latest LEGO sets, the chance to go behind the scenes, and see the LEGO design process, and meet and interact with LEGO Minifigures characters.

A father and son check out a fully-assembled Lego set at the new shop

The lights on Broadway may have been dimmed this past year, but the creativity and resilience of New York and its people have continued to shine bright,” said Travis Blue, vice president of US operations at the LEGO Group.

"New York and the Broadway community have always been sources of inspiration at the LEGO Group, where we share the values of big dreams, the love of play and above all, building something new every day. A collaboration to coincide with the debut of our flagship store was a perfect way to showcase the very best of New York."