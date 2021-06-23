Jennifer Aniston explains why dating apps aren't for her

"Just stick to the normal ways of dating"
Jennifer Aniston explains why dating apps aren't for her

Jennifer Aniston (PA)

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 17:13
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jennifer Aniston has said she is “absolutely” not interested in finding love on dating apps.

The Friends star, 52, told People she planned to use “the normal ways of dating” to find a partner.

She said: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

The Friends reunion special (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

Asked whether she was interested in marrying again, Aniston said she was more interested in finding the right person.

She replied: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another.

“That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005 before Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie, who he married in 2014.

She started a relationship with actor and director Justin Theroux in May 2011 and they married in August 2015, separating in late 2017.

In May, Aniston reunited with her Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for the first time since the beloved show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004.

More in this section

Vicky Phelan: I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over two weeks!  Vicky Phelan: I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over two weeks! 
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Timeline: Britney Spears’ life has been controlled by conservatorship since 2008
Britney Spears Conservatorship Explainer Britney Spears set to address US court in much-anticipated hearing
anistonplace: uk
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience

Everything you need to know about Britney Spears' court appearance

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices