Bernard O'Shea: An ancient philosopher is my self-help guru

The majority of self-help books I’ve read in the last few years are nearly always predicated on the writings of Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations penned almost eighteen hundred years ago.

Like the Dublin Senior football team, Marcus was part of the “five in a row” greatest emperors of Rome. He was born in AD 121 and became Roman emperor in 168.

His formative education was in the Greek and “stoic” tradition and his life and works have been documented by brilliant academics who have dedicated their lives to him.

I’m dedicating this week weeks article to some of the philosophical ideas that he wrote in his Meditations that I find helpful and that you might find familiar today especially if you have read one of the thousands of self-help books that I myself so keenly devour on a monthly basis.

Meditations is firmly rooted in the stoic tradition of philosophy, of which a simple definition is “living in agreement with nature. Humans, unlike all other animals, are constituted by nature to develop reason as adults, which transforms their understanding of themselves and their own true good.” Meditations, which he wrote as a personal diary, were never intended for public consumption. They reflect his analysis of everyday events as Emperor, how he managed people and problems and how he used logic to understand his own and other people’s motives and emotions.

Notably, he never refers to himself as a “stoic”. When I first saw that word, I instantly thought of the classic British “stoic upper lip,” but his writings are full of forgiveness and empathy not just logic and brute determination.

His diaries were later split into 12 tranches or books. I’m concentrating on three main quotes that I found reading Meditations. I call them my “three mental comfort blankets.”

Mental Comfort Blanket 1

“Do you possess reason? I do. Why not use it then? With reason doing its job, what else do you want?”

When I first read this, I burst out laughing. Of course I posses reason. I tax my car. I have house insurance. I wear clothes in public. I recycle my waste into separate bins. So why then do I find myself so often riddled with anxiety, doubt, and embarrassment? Because I don’t always use reason.

A perfect example of this happened recently when I arrived at the supermarket to discover I didn’t bring one of the several thousand bags for life that I have pummelled into every available nook and cranny in the house.

Instead of using reason and just buying one at the shop, I decided I’d arrest an empty fugitive box released of its duties and use that instead.

It took me ten minutes to find one and it was only 50% capable of doing the job. At the checkout the backside fell out of it and four litres of milk went cascading onto the floor.

I held up the queue for another ten minutes while they watched me run to replace the milk I’d flooded out into a four mile milk delta radius. Then, while I clumsily helped the assistant clean up, I felt the eyes of impatient shoppers burn through me.

A simple 20-minute shop took an hour, and I was drenched in milk and freckled in blue industrial toilet roll. If reason had prevailed, I would have just bought another bag.

Instead, I’m too embarrassed to show my face in there ever again as I’m pretty sure I’m known as the “stingy milk man.” Like rock, paper, scissors - reason beats stubbornness every time.

Mental Comfort Blanket 2

“Do not let the future trouble you. You will come to it possessed of the same reason that you apply now to the present.”

I have actually learned this one off by heart as my mind goes racing towards the worst-case future scenarios so often.

For instance, I’m currently thinking about changing careers. Then I’ll think about the time and cost that it takes to do that. What if I don’t succeed? Where will I find the money each month to pay for food. Then I’ll start thinking my family is going to go hungry all because of me. I’ll eventually have to move out of the house. I picture myself living rough beside a train station and eventually contracting rabies. Twenty seconds ago, I was just THINKING about changing careers – now I’m rabid and destitute. So every time I begin to catastrophes I repeat this quote over and over again.

Mental Comfort Blanket 3

“You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.”

You’ve probably seen this written on generic office posters or on an Instagram gif. It's one of his most replicated quotes. Remember Marcus was writing long before the dawn of psychoanalysis. Philosophy was used in a very real and practical way to keep the mind in check.

If ever there was an “outside event” that we were somewhat powerless against it was Covid. I keep reminding myself that I have the power over my mind regardless of “outside events”. So when I feel the familiar eerie electricity of anxiety trickle through my veins I don’t do anything sophisticated I just breath, move and think of a time when I was happiest. I think of my how lucky I am to have a healthy family and If I’m brutally honest I replay Robbie Brady’s goal against Italy in the 2016 euros and think to myself “we will qualify again for a major tournament again I know we will.”