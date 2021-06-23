Spending habits: I pay my bills on time and I have invested in my children’s education

What is your relationship with money?

I’m quite easy-going when it comes to thinking about money. The one thing I do feel really strongly about, and this comes from being in business, is that bills should be paid on time.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Definitely a spender. I prefer to have the use of something, while paying for it, rather than not having it, while I’m trying to save.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I like to spend proper money on quality, rather than frittering money away on lots of cheap, unsustainable, fast-fashion-type stuff.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

I got conflicting advice about my mortgage. My mother advised me not to worry about it, that it’s the cheapest loan I’d ever get. But an uncle once advised me to pay a little extra each month and I’d end up saving a fortune in interest and I’d get it cleared sooner.They’re both correct and I’ve followed both at different times, under different circumstances!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I have an Excel spreadsheet forecast for personal income and expenditure; it’s never accurate and I keep it really conservative on the income side. It helps to remind me about big expenses coming up, like car insurance, and it just about keeps me on track. It forces me to acknowledge that I shouldn’t splurge just at the moment.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

I bought a painting recently from an old school friend, Tracey White Fitzgerald, from Blackrock. I just fell in love with it, when I saw it in progress on her Instagram stories, and now it hangs proudly on my wall at home in Waterford.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

I’ve invested heavily in my children’s education over the last nine years. My folks did it for me, I’ve done it for mine, and I’m sure they’ll do it for the grandkids, if we ever have any.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I have my mother to thank for getting me started on a private pension.

She was my boss when I started with Cantec and she got the ball rolling. I was probably about 35: I should have started sooner.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

I had a great plan about 20 years ago to buy a site and build a house and it just didn’t work out and we lost a few bob on the transaction. It wasn’t a great experience at the time, but, looking back, it was just one of life’s hurdles, just something that happened on the journey.

I don’t regret it now: I’ve moved on!