Vicky Phelan: I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over two weeks! 

Vicky Phelan posted a beautiful picture of a sunset on Wednesday along with an update on how her treatment is going this week.

"Today was the first day that I had the energy to go outside for a proper walk down to the river since I came home from hospital last Tuesday."

Vicky Phelan posted an update to her followers following a reaction to her treatment last week that resulted in her becoming very ill. From her base in Maryland, the activist said, "and oh my God it felt soooo good to get out and get some fresh air. It also helped that it was a beautiful evening and the humidity was low."

Phelan, who is undergoing a one-year cancer trial in Maryland for her cervical cancer, had good news to share about her most recent treatment of the immunotherapy drug M784.

"I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to remain horizontal in order to keep the vomiting at bay. It worked!"

She said that she had drafted in extra help by booking in to see an acupuncturist who is treating her for Bell's Palsy and nausea and vomiting.

"I am going to go for acupuncture twice a week now until I go home to keep my nausea at bay and to help to improve the symptoms of the Bell's Palsy."

She is now able to allow herself to look forward to a trip home next month, she says. "All that I have left before I board that flight to Dublin is a CT scan to see how my tumours look."