Lynsey Bennett ‘over the moon’ as tumour shrinks significantly after first session of Pembro

She was told she also has a clot on her lung but says ‘it doesn’t even matter’ after hearing her first treatment made an impact on her tumour
Lynsey Bennett sharing her latest health update on instagram

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 07:36
Denise O’Donoghue

Lynsey Bennet has shared some good and bad news about her recent scan results following her first session of Pembro.

Pembro, or Pembrolizumab, is a type of immunotherapy drug that stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

The mother of two, who was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer four years ago, is getting the treatment every two weeks.

Speaking on Instagram last night, Bennett says she found out she has a clot on her lung, but says she also received “the best news”.

“The good news is one of my tumors has reduced a centimeter and a half [thanks to] everything that I have been doing and have done with Mexico, and only one session of Pembro,” she says, clearly delighted at the result.

The Longford native had travelled to Mexico for treatment after there was a delay in getting approval for her to start Pembro in Ireland.

“I'm just over the moon. I do look absolutely wiped because I've spent three days in Dublin, up and down and running around. I'm just so happy. [I was told] ‘you still have a blood clot’ but it doesn't even matter right now. It's just the best news. Amazing.” 

Earlier this year, Bennett settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017 following a series of smears since 2010 which failed to detect disease.

Vicky Phelan: I need to start seeing  results soon in order to make this hardship worth it

