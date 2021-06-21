A dream midsummer night: How to make the most of the longest day of the year

Also known as midsummer, the summer solstice (June 21) has arrived, when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky and the northern hemisphere is bathed in sunlight during the longest day of the year.

We're in luck this evening. Met Éireann says today we'll see good sunny spells this afternoon, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in Munster and Leinster. Tonight will be dry but cold under mostly clear skies too.

There are lots of lovely ways to celebrate the summer solstice, indoors as well as out…

Dine al fresco

(Alamy/PA)

Fire up the barbie, pack up a delicious picnic and head to the park or book a table outdoors at your favourite restaurant (here are some of our favourites in Munster). An al fresco meal will definitely cheer up your Monday night.

Take in a show

Marie Mullen as Máire and Brian Gleeson as Mel in the world premiere of Landmark Productions 'The Saviour' by Deirdre Kinahan. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Cork Midsummer Festival is in full swing and while we can't sit in a theatre yet, you can catch some great pieces of theatre from the comfort of your own home. We recommend The Saviour, which was filmed in The Everyman and is available on-demand all week.

Go for an evening stroll

Even if there’s a spot of drizzle or a chill in the air, it will still be lighter for longer. Head out for a solo stroll or invite a friend for a catch up while you walk. Take a flask of hot chocolate or your favourite summer tipple and some sweet treats to share along the way. We found some great picnic pieces to really impress.

Treat yourself to a takeaway

Is dinner from your local takeaway usually a Friday treat? Break the rules with a cheeky Monday night curry, fish and chips or pizza feast.

Exercise outdoors

Get moving with an evening run or take your usual workout outside – grab a yoga mat and a buddy and do some sun salutations in the park, or prop up your phone and follow an online HIIT class. If you need motivation, Derval O'Rourke has tips on upping your weights and strength training game.

Potter with your plants

(Alamy/PA)

Gardening in the dark isn’t much fun, but with extra daylight hours you can potter with your plants for longer. Why not take the opportunity to do that pruning, deadheading or repotting you’ve been putting off?

Watch the Euros outside

Turn your garden, patio or balcony into your own personal footie fanzone and watch one of the four group games kicking off at 5pm and 8pm Irish time. All you need is a comfy chair and an extension cable long enough to let you position the telly outside.

Relax in the bath

What better way to escape a dreary evening than with a long, hot soak in the tub? We’re talking the whole nine yards – bubble bath, candles, relaxing music and a strict ‘do not disturb’ policy.

Go to the cinema

Another cosy idea if your outdoor options are limited, check out the latest blockbuster or indie movie release (we're keen to see In The Heights after reading this interview with star Leslie Grace), and don’t forget your ‘dinnerma’ – dinner consisting entirely of your favourite cinema snacks.

Have an early night

Not in the mood to celebrate summer solstice? That’s OK too. Draw the curtains (you may need to pop on an eye mask as well) and see if you can get your longest night of sleep of the year.