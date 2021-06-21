Appliance of Science: A trip down memory lane

I have been writing this column for almost five years now, and although I have enjoyed each one, some stick with me more than others.

Back to the beginning

One of my favourite columns was probably my very first one, when I looked into the very specific topic of whether pigs dream or not. It may seem like a pretty random topic, but if you have a young, inquisitive child at home, these types of questions are just part of the everyday.

What was the outcome of my research? Well, it would appear that pigs do dream. Like humans, they have a phase of sleep called the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) stage, that is when we do much of our dreaming and likely when pigs dream too.

Little bits

I’ve covered a few big facts about small creatures, like the fact that some bees use buzzing in the tone of middle C to get flowers to release their pollen; or that a species of ant-mimicking spiders makes milk to feed their young.

Body bits

The human body is full of interesting facts too, many I’ve discovered while studying some basic bodily actions, like hiccupping, burping and yawning. Why do we hiccup in the first place? Some scientists believe that this action mimics the gill breathing reflex in tadpoles, so the evolutionary link may go all the way back to life in the sea.

The most commonly asked burping question I get is if burps and farts are the same thing. The short answer is no, they are usually made up of different gases too.

What’s in a word?

In the course of my research I often come across some interesting words. Did you know that the scientific study of kissing is called philematology? Some of my favourite words I have discovered include pandiculation, stretching while yawning and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia which, ironically, refers to the phobia of long words.

Old Wives tales

We all have certain old wives tales that we find ourselves repeating, passed down from generation to generation. Some of these have actually got the backing of science, so they’ve been the focus of a number of my columns here. Like the way we recommend chicken soup to cure a cold, it seems that it really might, or at least it may help alleviate some of the symptoms. This could be due to a compound called carnosine that is found in chicken breast and has been shown to reduce inflammation.

Music to my ears

Another common theme I have noticed in my articles, is music. From an investigation into the possible origins of human language having a musical theme, to brain activity and musical earworms. Brain imaging studies have connected earworms with greater activity in an area of the brain associated with hearing.

It is thought that these little tune snippets are incorrectly stored as short term memories for an extended length of time, hence the repetition. To get rid of them we may simply need to listen to the entire tune, or do a mildly difficult anagram.

Time for a break

I think it is evident how much I have enjoyed researching and writing these pieces. I have also delighted in hearing how people have enjoyed reading them. Like all things we enjoy though, sometimes it is good to take a break and that is what I am about to do. Thank you all for sharing and reading and coming on this little journey of scientific exploration with me.