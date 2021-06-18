Ready for the weekend: Perfect caesar salad, luxury Aldi candles and Father's Day gifts

It’s about time we started saying Happy Summer. It got delayed there for a while, but it's officially declared. Go forth, in the season’s most fashionable footwear, of course.

Don’t forget dear ol’ dad on Sunday though. Check out these Father’s Day deals and gift ideas if you're last minute like us. While we’re on the subject, Men’s Health Week ends on the same day. Make sure to read these five overlooked health issues men should never ignore.

News of the week

Coca-Cola's market value dropped over $4bn dollars after he chose water at a Euro 2020 press conference.

We learned that Cristiano Ronaldo owns the stock market this week, after a press conference Coca-Cola snub left the company’s value €3.2bn short. Here are four other times celebs have influenced the market and the reasons why we should all be choosing water over soft drinks.

In another part of the internet, Louis Walsh had a...moment this week. Read about Jedward’s reaction here.

What to cook

The perfect Caesar salad is just moments away.

It’s hard to find a good caesar salad because you need the perfect crunch to dressing ratio, as Darina Allen is well aware. Here's her perfect recipe.

Firing up the barbecue after? Here are the eight best sausages to throw on the grill. Or you’re just looking for a quick snack, Derval O’ Rourkes magic mocha balls are the way to go.

If you’re going all out and heading to a real-life restaurant this week, however, here is Joe McNamee’s review of Elbow Lane. Restaurant reviews are back, baby!

Culture corner

Kavaleer Productions has announced a collaboration with The Late Late Toy Show star Adam King to develop Adam ❤ Adventure! Picture: Cathal Noonan

This weekend’s an exciting one for fans of the West Cork podcast, as Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie is finally coming to screens on Sunday. Read about the director’s personal reason for wanting Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder solved here.

Live performance grants have also been dished out by the Government in the hopes of getting the entertainment industry up and running. Here the Munster recipients.

Our favourite future astronaut Adam King is also getting his own animated series and in the podcast world, Eoghan O’ Sullivan has three recommendations for football fans. ‘Tis the season, after all.

Picks of the week

With new hopes for Electric Picnic, we're very excited to get our hands on one of Dust + Rock’s wrist bags.

Aldi has a new beauty range out. We’re all about the holiday collection candles.

We also have all of the Irish Socksciety’s Father’s Day socks in our cart for ourselves...as well as our dads.

Treat of the week: Tesco’s new range of Irish ice cream. Beware the waffle cone crunch flavour.

In our shopping baskets this week: Ikea released the hippest new storage boxes with bamboo lids.

Follow of the week: If you don’t already follow @dublinpride on Instagram, get clicking to keep up to date with this year’s events.

Laughter is the best medicine

Irish language act you say?