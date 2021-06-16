Mules, clogs and espadrilles: 12 ways to wear the anti-sandal

The modest life-saver if baring your toes is a no-go
Anti-sandals: a summer essential

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Sandal season is, for some, an annual source of anxiety. Age, genetics, high heels, and athletic endeavours have combined in various iterations to damage our toes and our confidence. 

Although, breezy footwear styles consisting of nothing but a leather strap, seems desirable; the prospect of naked digits is often a step too far. Fear not. 

This season sees the rise of the modest anti-sandal, from mules and Moroccan babouches to slides and cage styles - breezy and breathable without baring all. 

We’ve got a dozen pairs to get you started below.

THE EDIT:

Models present creations by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020.
Models present creations by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP) (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)

Models present creations by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020.

Uterqüe, €129
Uterqüe, €129

Leather braided wedge espadrilles, Uterqüe, €129 

Zara, €59.95
Zara, €59.95

Embellished mules, Zara, €59.95 

Mango, €39.99
Mango, €39.99

Suede babouches, Mango, €39.99 

'Mélodie' espadrilles, Sézane, €130
‘Mélodie’ espadrilles, Sézane, €130

‘Mélodie’ espadrilles, Sézane, €130 

Mango, €49.99
Mango, €49.99

Leather backless babouches, Mango, €49.99

Mango, €59.99
Mango, €59.99

 

Leather studded clogs, Mango, €59.99 

Toast, €165
Toast, €165

‘Pla Illetes’ jute clogs, Toast, €165 

M&amp;S, €49
M&S, €49

M&S Collection suede buckle slip-on flat mules, M&S, €49

Aeyde, €235
Aeyde, €235

‘Maia’ snake print leather slingback flats, Aeyde, €235 

Arket, €150
Arket, €150

Square-toe flat leather mules, Arket, €150 

My Theresa, €530
My Theresa, €530

Church’s ‘Kelsey’ leather cage sandals, My Theresa, €530 

STYLE NOTES:

MULES: Do easy chic with roll-up tie-waist trousers and summer knit.

CAGES: The surprise footwear trend of the season. Wear with minimalist monochrome separates or conversely, with a voluminous dress.

CLOGS: Keep it boho with flared crop jeans and an embroidered top.

ESPADRILLES: Perfect for mini dresses or linen shirt and shorts pairings.

