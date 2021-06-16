Mules, clogs and espadrilles: 12 ways to wear the anti-sandal

Sandal season is, for some, an annual source of anxiety. Age, genetics, high heels, and athletic endeavours have combined in various iterations to damage our toes and our confidence.
Although, breezy footwear styles consisting of nothing but a leather strap, seems desirable; the prospect of naked digits is often a step too far. Fear not.
This season sees the rise of the modest anti-sandal, from mules and Moroccan babouches to slides and cage styles - breezy and breathable without baring all.
We’ve got a dozen pairs to get you started below.
Models present creations by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020.
Leather braided wedge espadrilles, Uterqüe, €129
Embellished mules, Zara, €59.95
Suede babouches, Mango, €39.99
‘Mélodie’ espadrilles, Sézane, €130
Leather backless babouches, Mango, €49.99
Leather studded clogs, Mango, €59.99
‘Pla Illetes’ jute clogs, Toast, €165
M&S Collection suede buckle slip-on flat mules, M&S, €49
‘Maia’ snake print leather slingback flats, Aeyde, €235
Square-toe flat leather mules, Arket, €150
Church’s ‘Kelsey’ leather cage sandals, My Theresa, €530
MULES: Do easy chic with roll-up tie-waist trousers and summer knit.
CAGES: The surprise footwear trend of the season. Wear with minimalist monochrome separates or conversely, with a voluminous dress.
CLOGS: Keep it boho with flared crop jeans and an embroidered top.
ESPADRILLES: Perfect for mini dresses or linen shirt and shorts pairings.