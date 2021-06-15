Budget camp gear, tech sales, and Prime day: 10 top buys  for Father's Day

Budget camp gear

Nothing says Father’s Day like a little bonding time and you can plan a budget getaway by stocking up on camp gear for your next family staycation. Lidl has pop-up tents on sale for €24.99 from tomorrow and Aldi has camp chairs (€19.99), airbeds (€12.99), an electric cooler box (€49.99), and lanterns (€4.99) in store from tomorrow too.

Box o’ wine

Box of Wine is Ireland's first tailored to test wine delivery service.

Ireland’s first taste-tailored wine subscription service Box Of Wine is offering a special Father’s Day bundle this week. The gift box (€62.95) includes a bottle of fine champagne or boutique wine, a luxurious natural shaving brush, Dalkey handmade shaving soap, luscious Skelligs Chocolates, socks from the Irish Sockciety, and a limited edition insulated tumbler. Order by June 17 at 1pm for delivery outside of Dublin and before 5pm on June 18 for Dublin deliveries.

Currys’ tech sale

If your gift recipient is more of a tech guy, Currys PC World currently has a sale online and in-store to celebrate Father’s Day. Our favourite bits include the Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones (€259.99 down from €299.99), the Samsung Galaxy active watch (€149 down from €239), and the Oral B Vitality electric toothbrush. (€29.99 down from €49.99). Shop in store and at www.currys.ie

Vixi custom gift boxes

Vixi's custom gift boxes start at €35.

Vixi is a contemporary Irish gifting agency that adds a vibrant and modern twist to the trusty gift box. The expert team usually does the hard work for you and curates a box for a special day, but just in time for Father’s Day, it's launched a custom section.

You simply pick the box you’d like, choose from a range of products such as chocolates, mugs, notebooks, and coffee and tea, and get the box delivered to the old man's door. Prices start at €35. Shop at www.vixigifting.com Allow two to four days for delivery.

Tracking tags

While we’re on the topic of tech, smart tags are the way forward for that person in your life that loses everything. You simply attach the tag to your keys, put it in a wallet, or leave it in a bag and your phone will track the item for you.

Tile was the original market holder, and it has even sticky tags that you can place on any item (€39.99 for two), but Samsung and Apple have also recently got in on the game.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags are only €29.90 and they can also control various smart home devices. Apple’s Airtags are on the more expensive end, at €35, and don’t come as a key ring like Tile and Samsung’s options, but they do track via GPS, so you can lose things far further afield and never have to worry. Find in any large electrical store and online.

Irish socks

Buy three pairs of socks and get a fourth pair free all week at the Irish Sockceity's website.

The Irish Sockciety has an adorable range of Father’s Day socks on their website, as well as a four-pack Father’s Day combo on sale for €36. Our favourites are the Gaelic football and golf socks. If you buy three pairs before Sunday, you'll also get a pair free with the code CLASSDAD. Shop at www.irishsocksciety.com

The Kilkenny Shop sale

The Cluse Men's Aravis watch is on sale for €103.96, down from €129.95, at The Kilkenny Shop this week.

The Kilkenny Shop is offering up to 50% off a range of its products for Father’s Day, including Cluse watches, wallets, satchels, Kilkenny Crystal tumblers, jackets, and prints. Shop at www.kilkennyshop.com

Cheery prints

Jando's prints are bright and Irish made.

Jando printmakers has just launched a range of Father’s Day gift bundles on its website. The above bundles include a framed print, an art book, and a card for €65. The website's Cork range of prints is perfect for the rebel dad in your life. Shop at www.jandodesign.com

Irish-designed

You can find 15% off Kinsale Mead on www.giftedfromireland.com

Gifted From Ireland, the website version of Dublin’s Contemporary Craft & Design Fair works with local craft makers, small grocers, and other members of the design community from around the country to sell an array of Irish-made gifts in one place.

For Father’s Day, there is currently a 15% off sale on a range of items from Kinsale Mead and handmade cufflinks to abstract prints, bowties, and skincare products. Shop at www.giftedfromireland.com

Prime Day

If you’re not planning on gifting until next week, Amazon Prime Day is coming up on June 21. The sale is the biggest of the year for the online giant and comprises 48-hour marathon flash deals across all of the website's departments. If you have a Prime membership, you can nab up to 40% off devices like Alexa and save on clothing brands, gym equipment, and more.