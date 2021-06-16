Maura Higgins to present new RTÉ beauty series Glow Up

Having built a career on glamour and glitz, formercontestant Maura Higgins knows a thing or two about beauty.
It's just as well, because she's at the helm of a new RTÉ show with a twist - as ten of Ireland's best make-up artists (MUAs) are set to contour their way to the top.
'Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star' sees contestants challenged in a range of assignments, where they'll show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.
They'll be tasked with creating make-up transformations in a dedicated studio space - Glow Up HQ - and the winner will be crowned 'Ireland's Next Make-Up Star'.
Presenter Maura Higgins said: “I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first-ever Glow Up Ireland. Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it's in Ireland is so overwhelming.
"It’s such a pinch-me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it. Obviously, we’re expecting a very high standard of Irish talent to come forward."
- The deadline for application is Sunday, June 20. Email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information.