Ronan Keating shares touching tribute to late mother Marie on her 75th birthday

Singer Ronan Keating has shared a photo from the mid-90s in a tribute to his late mother, who would have marked a milestone birthday yesterday.

Keating, 44, posted a picture on Instagram from his own 18th birthday party at the Lord Mayor’s pub in Swords, Co Dublin.

In the photo, the smiling teenager is helping his mum hold a large birthday cake. He shared the nostalgic snap as his mother would have turned 75 yesterday.

“Today would have been my Mum’s 75th Birthday,” the Boyzone star writes.

“‘Happy Birthday mum’ - what I would give to say that out loud to her. We all miss you so much. Not sure what you would make of all this madness but I have a pretty good idea what you would say.”

Marie died of breast cancer in February 1998, aged just 51.

Ronan Keating with his mum, Marie, at his 18th birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Keating founded the Marie Keating Foundation in her memory with his father Gerry and his siblings to raise awareness of cancer symptoms and provide support to patients and their loved ones.

Keating is a father for five, sharing three children with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly and two with wife Storm, who recently revealed she’s unlikely to ever regain full use of her right leg because of damage caused by the rare spinal stenosis cauda equina syndrome, which developed from a prolapsed disc in March this year and led to emergency surgery.

Storm, 39, recently praised her husband for his help during her health issues.

“Ronan’s been home the whole time. Covid in some ways was a saving grace because it meant he was home to really help support me in the household and with the kids, so we’re a real juggling act like that.

“He’s brilliant – he’s fantastic with the kids and fantastic in the kitchen – he’s fantastic with everything, to be fair. He cooks, he cleans, he changes nappies, he makes us all laugh – he’s just adorable. He’s such a great dad and such a great husband – I can’t fault the guy, I’m so lucky.”