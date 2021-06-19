Wedding of the week: We felt like celebrities, say Mary Teresa and Richard

There must be a couple of west Cork sun deities who had a twinkle in their eye as Mary Teresa Crowley and Richard Caverly first met.

That was in April 2018 in Rosscarbery, at the Celtic Ross Hotel. “It was a lovely hot day and I had decided to go outside to enjoy the sunshine. I was reading a book about Canada as I had plans to go there for two weeks in the summer," said Mary Teresa.

Richard, who also happened to be at the hotel enjoying the balmy temperatures, spotted the reading material.

“Richard had been to Canada on a holiday previously and noticed my book. He had just returned from England having spent seven years over there. He sat down, we got chatting about the book, and the rest is history,” said Mary Teresa.

Both keen on outdoor pursuits, they got engaged just over a year later, in May 2019, while hiking on Caher Mountain in Kerry.

Further hiking trips are on the horizon for their honeymoon, following the nuptials of Dunmanway native Mary Teresa and Richard, from Caharagh, in St Patrick’s Church, Dunmanway, in April by Fr Tom Hayes.

“The wedding should have been on July 9 last year but due to the pandemic we postponed it, thinking that 2021 would allow bigger numbers,” said the bride.

But despite the uncertainty, their big day was “magical”, she adds.

Their pals and colleagues rallied to ensure that Mary Teresa, a palliative care nurse in Marymount Hospice, and Richard, a member of An Garda Siochána, in Cork, looked forward to the occasion.

“In January of this year, it was very hard to get excited. Not knowing what numbers and restrictions would be still in place in April was difficult. Work was stressful for both of us as we were in the middle of the third wave,” said Mary Teresa.

“My work colleagues in Marymount added to the excitement leading up to the wedding with all their gifts, kind words, and good wishes. My past work colleagues in Skibbereen Community Hospital also helped make it feel special with calls and texts.”

Sean Jefferies captured the event on camera, including a photoshoot on Inchydoney beach, before the celebration in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.

“Even though there were only a few people in the church, we felt so many more people were with us, we live-streamed the wedding, thanks to the help of our videographer, Anthony Fleming,” she said.

“The wedding was live-streamed in Skibbereen Community Hospital as Richard’s godfather is a resident there. My uncle even got up at 5am in Canada to watch the wedding. My colleagues and friends met us outside the church all masked and socially distanced, with banners and balloons. We felt like celebrities.”

Toasting to their future were the bride’s parents, Elizabeth and Con Crowley, and the groom’s mother, Josephine Caverly, as well as bridesmaid Catherine Crowley, Mary Teresa’s sister, and best man Patrick Caverly, Richard’s brother.

“Catherine had organised a video featuring family and friends, which was incredibly special and very emotional at times,” said the bride.

“We had phone calls from family members that couldn’t be there. We also included my dog, Rosie, in many photos as she is a valued member of our family.”

Mary Teresa bought her dress in Vows wedding boutique in Blarney.

Chrissie and Michael O’Mahony, Dunmanway, created the floral arrangements.

The chocolate biscuit wedding cake was by Daisy Chain Cakes in Ballydehob.

The newlyweds recently purchased a house in Enniskeane.

