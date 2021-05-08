Wedding of the Week: Third wedding date works out for teachers Stephanie and Daithí

It was a case of third-time-lucky when it came to Stephanie Egan and Daithí Casey’s wedding dream.

Stephanie, from Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry, and Daithí, from Sunnyhill Lower Killarney, had originally planned a celebration with a guest-list of 300 in The Dromhall Hotel, Killarney, for May 15, 2020.

Stephanie Egan and Daithí Casey got engaged at Derrynane Beach

Stephanie and Daithí — both primary school teachers — met in January 2013 while attending Marino Institute of Education in Dublin. Being the only Kerry people in the course they quickly became best friends, sharing the long drive or train journey up and down each week. It wasn’t until after their course was complete in May 2014 that they started dating.

Four years later, Daithí proposed on Derrynane Beach and they celebrated in the Parknasilla Great Southern Hotel.

Daithí Casey outside The Speakeasy Bar on the big day

As they were planning their big day last year, the announcement came on March 12 that schools were to close due to the pandemic. “We knew we might have to postpone if we wanted the wedding we had planned, Bernadette Randles (owner of The Dromhall), Ciara O’Callaghan (wedding planner) and Mike Talbot (events manager) could not have done any more for us at the time, they sat down with us, went through all our options and available dates and we agreed on postponing until December,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie Egan and Daithí Casey got married in Fossa, Killarney

They then set a date for December 3. “Things were looking more positive heading back to school in September, but we knew from talking to the hotel that we were not going to get the numbers we had planned for so we went to see Marie Janot, the wedding planner in the Aghadoe Heights, to discuss having a more intimate affair in the penthouse,” said Stephanie.

Then came lockdown and the couple moved the nuptials to December 17, 2020.

It was a case of “third time lucky” said the couple who exchanged vows in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, in a Mass led by Fr Paddy O’Donoghue and Fr Tom Looney.

Stephanie Egan and Daithí Casey were married by Fr Paddy O'Donoghue and Fr Tom Looney

“The morning of the wedding the rain came down but it could not dampen our spirits! We were just so happy and so grateful that we were getting to say ‘I do’ after all the waiting and uncertainty!” said Stephanie. “We had 25 guests and, although we were lonesome for all the people we wished we could have shared the day with, we had the perfect day!

Stephanie Egan and Daithí Casey had postponed their wedding date twice

“We will be forever grateful to all those who waited patiently outside the church to greet and congratulate us on tying the knot, including family, friends, aunties, uncles, cousins and Dr Crokes teammates who due to restrictions couldn’t attend it was very emotional but made the day so special that we got to see them.”

Sally MacMonagle, their photographer, captured the big day on camera and the couple were thrilled to see one mystery guest. “Our little puppy, Kobe, made a surprise appearance (we got such a shock!) inside and outside the church following our nuptials and is a part of the church group photo,” said Stephanie.

Bride Stephanie Egan — her dress is from Finesse in Listowel

Before they arrived at The Penthouse in the Aghadoe Heights Hotel, they stopped off across the road from the five-star hotel at the home of Stephanie’s late grandmother, Mary Cronin, now the residence of her uncle Thomas and his partner Kitty.

Toasting to their future were Stephanie’s parents, Bridget and John, and Daithí’s mother, Colette Casey.

Stephanie Egan makeup was by Aideen McCarthy and Orla Kelly, and her hair was done by Marie Maye with help from Zara

The bride’s sister, Sarah Egan, was her maid of honour while her sister-in-law, Sarah Nagle-Egan, and her friends, Niamh Horan and Michelle O’Leary, were her bridesmaids.

Daithí’s friends and Kerry and Dr Crokes teammates, Fionn Fitzgerald and Johnny Buckley, were by his side as his best man and groomsman, while his childhood friends, Niall O’Connell and David Neeson, were his groomsmen.

Stephanie’s nephews, twins Jack and Oisín Egan, were the pageboys.

Groom Daithí Casey - the men's suits were from Suits Select, Tralee

The bride looked stunning in a dress sourced in Finesse in Listowel while the bridesmaids were camera-ready in dresses from the Princess Rooms in Cobh.

The groom and his party were kitted out by Suits Select, Tralee.

Daithí Casey with Fionn Fitzgerald, David Neeson, Johnny Buckley and Niall O’Connell

The bridal makeup was by Aideen McCarthy with help from Orla Kelly and hair was done by Marie Maye with help from Zara.

Stephen O’Donoghue was the videographer and Tie the Knot, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements.

Colette Casey and Daithí Casey.

“Due to restrictions, we couldn’t leave Killarney but we spent a night in The Penthouse in the Aghadoe Heights and we spent two nights in Randles Court Hotel’s suite following the wedding which was fantastic. We had hoped to go to Italy or South Africa but hopefully we will get there in the future.”

Stephanie is a teacher in Knockaderry NS, Farranfore, and Daithí teaches in CBS Primary, Tralee.

They live in Bellview Woods, Killarney.