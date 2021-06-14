It's a boy! Lottie Ryan welcomes son with husband Fabio Aprile

Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy, her agents Noel Kelly have announced. The 2fm star announced her pregnancy in February with an extremely sweet Instagram post.

This morning, Ryan's agents announced the birth of the baby, and that they would now be spending time as a family.

They said, "NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.

"Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks. Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time. — NK Management (@nkmanagement) June 14, 2021

Lottie revealed the gender of her son in March of this year, with a photograph of a sonogram and a post saying "thumbs up from our little man."

On a recent Q&A on her Instagram page, Ryan shared that she had suffered with morning sickness during the pregnancy.

"I was very sick, but what I will say is every pregnancy is different, so you need to talk to your GP or midwife because that’s what I did and it was the best thing.”