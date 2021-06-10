'We are all feeling a little overwhelmed': Kardashians reveal new trailer for Andy Cohen reunion show 

If you joined the tribe and signed up for a Hayu subscription since last March, then you are in for a treat. As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) will know, the final season of the reality television show is currently being screened on the platform and that means... a reunion show with Andy Cohen.
Fans of the Housewives know that the best part of each season is the reunion show when expert host Cohen smiles beatifically and then goes for the jugular - asking the questions we all want to know.
Nobody could forget that fateful show in 2010 when he sent Teresa Guidice of the New Jersey housewives into such a tailspin that she knocked him over while clambering across the set clambering after fellow housewife Danielle Staub.
She screamed, “I f***ing hate her,” as Danielle walked off.
The trailer for the KUWTK trailer looks just as juicy.
"The false narratives around my family are like, offensive," opines Kendal Jenner, the supermodel one.
"I think the substance abuse was a deal-breaker," says Kourtney, the salt-of-the-earth one of her failed relationship with Scott Disick.
The amazing web of power that matriarch Kris Jenner is also explored.
"What people don't know", says Kim, the one that the show is actually about, to Kris "is that you said to me, I'm gonna put you in a car, no one will find you just leave and I'll take care of it."
And of course, Cohen will address Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe, the one we all like the most.
"For the first time ever I'm grilling the Kardashian Jenners," booms Cohen.
We can't wait.
The first part of the reunion show will air on June 17 on Hayu.