'We are all feeling a little overwhelmed': Kardashians reveal new trailer for Andy Cohen reunion show 

If you joined the tribe and signed up for a Hayu subscription since last March, then you are in for a treat. As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) will know, the final season of the reality television show is currently being screened on the platform and that means... a reunion show with Andy Cohen.

Fans of the Housewives know that the best part of each season is the reunion show when expert host Cohen smiles beatifically and then goes for the jugular - asking the questions we all want to know.