'I've had a rough week.' Vicky Phelan develops Bell's palsy as a side effect of treatment

It's over a week since her last treatment of the drug M784 and Vicky Phelan has had had a difficult recovery.

'The gap between treatment and recovery is getting longer,' the campaigner admitted, as she gave her weekly update on Wednesday evening

Now on a full dose of the drug, Phelan developed a new side effect: Bell's palsy.

The symptoms of Bell's palsy include sudden weakness in your facial muscles. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of your face appear to droop.

"The left side of my face is kind of paralysed," she said. "Tears are running down my face like cheek is on my lip is, as you can see not moving like the other side of my mouth.

"It is caused by inflammation of the nerves that control the muscles on one side of your face and is a known side effect of the main drug on my clinical trial.

"I woke up last Thursday and couldn't move my lip on the left-hand side and found it difficult to talk and close my mouth and my left eye started tearing up to where I am now having to manually close my eyelid."

She says it has improved dramatically since last week, when "it was so bad, and my eye was tearing up like crazy and when I was talking, my mouth wasn't even closing."

It's a "nightmare situation" for Phelan, who is hoping that the side effect will resolve on its own and she will not have to take a course of steroids, which would mean coming off her treatment temporarily.

"What's really keeping me going is the fact that I'm going home to see my kids."

She only has a few weeks left before travelling home and says she "really appreciates the good days when I get it."