Harrison Ford back in Indiana Jones costume in set photo

Harrison Ford (Ian West/PA)

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 17:00
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harrison Ford is back in Indiana Jones’s fedora in a first-look picture from the set of the fifth instalment in the franchise.

Actor Josh Gad shared a photo from the set, showing Ford, 78, back in costume for the first time since the fourth film in 2008.

The photo shows Ford in the brown fedora, along with his traditional beige shorts and brown leather jacket, and a face covering.

Gad captioned the photo: “All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones.”

Ford will reprise the role he first played in 1981 in Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

He has since played the role in 1984’s Temple Of Doom, The Last Crusade in 1989 and Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull in 2008.

Lucasfilm previously announced British Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 35, will star in the film, while Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen will also reportedly appear.

Composer John Williams will also return to score the film.

James Mangold, known for movies including Walk The Line, Logan and Le Mans ’66, is on directing duties.

Steven Spielberg had directed the previous four Indiana Jones films and this time will serve as a producer, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The film is due to arrive in cinemas in July 2022.

