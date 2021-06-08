Singer Bryan Adams named as photographer for this year’s Pirelli Calendar

Popular modelling calendar has toned down its content in recent years, focusing on women's successes and role in society
Bryan Adams (Andy Butterton/PA)

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 08:41
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Bryan Adams has revealed he will be the photographer for this year’s Pirelli Calendar.

The Canadian singer, known for hits such as Run to You and Summer of ’69, announced the news in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Proud to finally reveal that I’m the photographer for the 2022 Pirelli Calendar. More information on this exciting project to follow throughout the summer @Pirelli #PirelliCalendar #photobyadams”.

Adams follows in the footsteps of professional photographers including Annie Leibovitz, Helmut Newton and Mario Testino in shooting the calendar, which is usually a star-studded affair featuring models and actresses.

However, the calendar, first produced in 1963, has toned down its content over the past few years.

In 2016 Leibovitz featured clothed, high-achieving women, a notable break from the raunchier shots that had become associated with the product.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz (Annie Leibovitz/PA)

Adams’ photography has previously been published in British Vogue, American Vanity Fair and Esquire, and he has also shot advertising and PR campaigns for brands such as Hugo Boss and Fred Perry.

In September 2015, he was given an honorary fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society in London for his work.

Last year saw Paolo Roversi photograph actresses Yara Shahidi, Mia Goth and Indya Moore, Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and French-Italian artist Stella Roversi for the project, which had the theme Looking For Juliet.

Adams, 61, is best known for releasing a string of hits in the 1980s.

His hit songs also include Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

Duchess of Sussex writes children's book The Bench

Meghan releases children’s book with nods to Harry, Archie and Lili

