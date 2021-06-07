Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson introduce their baby daughter, Ruby Jean

"Our little angel." Brian McFadden posted a photograph of his gorgeous new daughter on Instagram on Monday.
Ruby Jean McFadden was born on May 8 by emergency caesarean section and weighed in at exactly 7lbs.
McFadden and his partner Danielle Parkinson announced the birth together on May 16, but until now had kept details surrounding Ruby Jean's birth private.
The couple suffered two miscarriages before deciding to try IVF treatment. "We couldn't be happier," said Danielle on Instagram.
Former Westlife star Brian also has two children with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.