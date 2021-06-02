Amy Huberman is looking for participants for a new parenting podcast

Amy Huberman is teaming up with Aldi to launch a new parenting podcast series called Mamia & Me.

The announcement that the actress would host the podcast was made earlier today, with Huberman saying that she is excited to chat to other parents about their experiences.

“I’m really looking forward to chatting to some great people about their experiences and discussing some really interesting topics over the next 12 months,” the mum of two said.

The podcast will air 12 episodes and will be free for listeners to access. In the episodes, Huberman will discuss all of the adventures of parenthood, chatting to sleep-deprived parents, friends, and childcare experts.

Some of the guests already announced for the series include Westlife’s Mark Feehily, broadcaster Suzanne Kane and bestselling children’s author David O’Doherty.

Huberman had her third child with husband Brian O’ Driscoll last December and returned to work just five months after baby Ted was born.

“When the Mamia team from Aldi approached me to host, my main concern was could I stay awake long enough to record 12 podcast episodes – hand me a bucket of coffee, please. And a comb, if I get that far,” Huberman joked.

The team is also looking for members of the public to take part in the podcast to share their parenting experiences with the Finding Joy star.

“We want the podcast to be a safe space, no judgments,” Huberman said.

“And if we can, along the way, help some parents out. Maybe even making those who feel isolated, especially during these very strange times, realise that they are not alone. I might even get some cheat notes for myself along the way!”

Rita Kirwan, marketing director at Aldi Ireland said: “We are delighted to partner with Amy on the ‘Mamia & Me’ podcast series. She has such an authentic voice on her own media platforms and has a great way of connecting with people, so we believe that the ‘Mamia & Me’ podcast series will become a real touchpoint for parents across Ireland.

“Whether they listen to it on daily walks, or while trying to get their baby to sleep at night, we hope it brings some laughs and relatable shared tips.”